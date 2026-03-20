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3 min.Read

Singaporean worker torn between staying and quitting, says current job feels like a dead end

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: Would you quit your job without having another one lined up? One Singaporean says he’s seriously considering it, as he can’t see a future for himself in his current role and feels it’s time to move on.

Posting on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (Mar 17), he admitted that quitting without a backup plan might seem “impulsive.” He knows there’s a chance he could end up taking a lower-paying job if nothing comes through, but the idea of staying put, he said, feels even worse.

“I’m a little dead inside thinking I will still be here next year or the year after next,” he wrote. “There is just no more value added to my resume the longer I stay. I do not like the job scope and don’t see myself in this job till retirement. Plus, there are so many times I can’t even take leave because of work.”

He also thinks it might be better for him to resign right away, as the “two-month notice period” tied to his current job might hinder him from landing another role.

See also  Career switch: Employee questions his decision after switching jobs, says he isn't fit for the new role

“My two-month notice period might be a deterrent,” he wrote. “I am in the accounting/finance line, and I took a career break in 2022 and found my current job in 2023. I thought the reason they hired me was also that I was immediately available. When anyone asked why there was a gap in my resume, I said I wanted a career break, and they were fine.”

As for the state of his finances, he merely said, “I am not worried about $ in the short-term.”

Looking for advice and perspective, he ended his post with a question to others: “Has anyone quit without landing a new job this year? I have been looking for a job since last year, but haven’t managed to get any. Share your experience.”

“Prioritise your mental health first.”

In the comments, several Singaporean Redditors cautioned him not to go through with his plan. One said, “Don’t quit without a job. So many more unforeseen issues may arise in the near future, and issues will be amplified if you don’t have a steady income to fall back on.”

See also  Tech professional with 10 years experience considers leaving job for ITE, asks locals if this idea is 'crazy'

Another wrote, “If you have no financial obligations, I guess you can quit without a job. But honestly, in this age and economy, you’ve got to tough it out and continue searching. Don’t quit without a job offer. The job market is ROUGH. It can take months, years even.”

A third pointed out, “Finding a job while employed makes you seem less desperate and more desirable as opposed to looking for a job when you’re jobless (as someone who has been through that phase). It’s a psychological bias.”

Others, however, suggested he walk away from the job, insisting that looking after his mental health is more important.

One user commented, “If you have enough backup financially and feel like this job is eating away at you mentally, then just quit. Don’t need to listen to people who say you can’t quit without first securing a role.”

“Prioritise your mental health first. But of course, also take into consideration if you have many financial liabilities—if not many, no kids, dependents, or loans to pay off, and you have cushy savings, then I don’t see the issue. Life is more than just slogging off and work.”

See also  ‘I’m exhausted’: Local UI/UX designer on the brink of giving up after a year-long job hunt

In other news, a jobseeker applying for a senior executive role shared on Reddit that he was asked to complete a pre-interview task that involved creating a short presentation outlining a six-month plan.

According to the jobseeker, the presentation had to cover several components, including “campaign ideas, target audience, specific partnerships, rough budget allocation, and success metrics.” The assignment also required him to include at least one campaign that adopts a full 360-degree marketing approach.

Read more: Jobseeker surprised after company asks for detailed 6-month plan during interview

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