SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker shared online that he got into a fight with his uncle after he mentioned to him that he only does “the bare minimum at work.”

“What is wrong with doing the bare minimum at work? My work is to just do what I am paid for/tasked to do, no more, no less.”

His online post described his work style as predominantly passive: “do only what he’s told to do” and assists others only when feasible.

While he ensures he performs his assigned tasks well, he made it clear that he won’t actively seek out additional work or responsibilities.

During downtime, he said he prefers to chill and unwind by reading, browsing Reddit, snacking, or using his phone, essentially staying on standby until additional work comes his way.

“End of the month as long as I am paid on time I am satisfied. If I get increments or bonuses, good, but if not I don’t care either,” he wrote.

When his uncle heard of this, he strongly opposed his ways and urged him to “have the attitude to strive and be hungry at his career.”

“My uncle is the opposite ‘siaoh on’ give 110 percent of the type of the guy, basically the very opposite of what I am.”

According to his uncle, actively seeking opportunities and putting in extra effort could make a significant difference, especially considering promotions and career advancements.

Perplexed by his uncle’s strong reaction, he turned to the Reddit community for insights, posing: “What do you guys (especially those who are bosses/HRs/ managers etc.) think? Right or wrong, why or why not?”

“Nothing wrong with bare minimum workers. Society needs people like you.”

In the discussion thread, a few Redditors empathized with the worker and said that they, too, do just the bare minimum at work and avoid taking on extra responsibilities.

One Redditor commented, “Nothing wrong with bare minimum workers. Society needs people like you. Do as you are told, receive a paycheck, then go home and repeat.

Society needs more of this mentality to have a healthy workforce.”

Another Redditor shared a similar view, noting the shifting times.

He highlighted that previous generations, particularly Baby Boomers, were often taught from a young age to be loyal and dedicate their lives to their careers.

However, the younger generation today is moving away from this traditional “hustle culture.”

They’ve become aware that many companies prioritize shareholder interests over their welfare and can enact mass layoffs abruptly, without warning.

On the contrary, others remained sceptical about “doing just the bare minimum at work,” a trend now referred to as “quiet quitting.”

They argued that there’s nothing inherently wrong with this approach, suggesting it’s acceptable to do what’s only necessary to maintain one’s job.

However, they cautioned that such employees shouldn’t be surprised if they receive minimal raises or bonuses, miss out on promotions, or are among the first considered for layoffs during tough times.

One Redditor, who used to manage people in the past, agreed with his uncle.

He explained that if the higher-ups think that a certain employee only does the bare minimum at work, they might hesitate to consider them for new opportunities or promotions.

He added, “If you are ok to stay where you are, it’s fine. Just be careful, you don’t become obsolete. It doesn’t have to be so binary:

You don’t have to put your hand up for everything and work day and night, but it may be worth volunteering for work that may add to your development or learning if only to keep your employability high.”

Another Redditor commented, “Lying flat means being passed on for promotions, not having much increments, and not being able to have many of the material comforts people tend to want and desire.”

