Singaporean woman arrested for abusing police during stop at Second Link

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman was arrested on Friday night (Sept 27) after she allegedly verbally abused Malaysian police officers during a traffic stop at the Malaysia–Singapore Second Link.

According to Malaysian daily The Star, the incident took place at about 8:30 p.m. at the 3.8km mark of the bridge. Officers conducting checks had stopped a vehicle and found that its exhaust pipe had been illegally modified.

As the officers prepared to issue a summons, the driver, a Singaporean woman, reportedly became agitated and hurled verbal abuse at them. She was subsequently arrested.

In a statement, the Malaysian police said they are investigating the case under three charges: obstructing public servants from carrying out their duties, using insulting words, and suspected illegal entry into Malaysia.

The police added that the case serves as a reminder for motorists and members of the public to comply with the law and cooperate with enforcement officers.

Investigations are ongoing.