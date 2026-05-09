Singaporean who moved back from Perth says she can’t deal with the fast paced life here

SINGAPORE: After spending five years building a life in Perth, one Singaporean woman has found the transition back home more difficult than expected, struggling to readjust to the fast-paced lifestyle that once felt normal.

“When I decided to move to Perth five years ago, I never expected to be back in Singapore so soon,” she said, reflecting on the decision that changed the course of her life.

After spending most of her life in Singapore, the move to Perth felt transformative. “I had been living in Singapore since I was born and had grown used to the hectic lifestyle,” she said, “But when I moved to Perth, it was like a breath of fresh air for me.”

She added, “Living in Australia was a dream come true – the laidback lifestyle, sunny days and the breathtaking beaches were a stark contrast to the fast-paced environment of Singapore.”

The Singaporean described Perth as a place where life felt calmer. “Everything was so relaxed and comfortable – it was like coming home,” she said, adding that she spent the next five years working while exploring the city and embracing its slower pace of life.

Despite enjoying life in Australia, homesickness and family ties eventually pulled her back to Singapore. Still, she admitted that the decision was not an easy one.

“After five years, I made the difficult decision to move back to Singapore,” she said, “I had grown used to the relaxed lifestyle and was not sure if I could handle the hustle and bustle of Singapore again.”

The challenges of readjusting quickly became apparent after returning home. After years of living at a slower pace, the Singaporean said she felt overwhelmed by the speed of life back home. Every day routines, work culture, and the general environment all seemed to move much faster than she remembered.

The woman shared that she had grown accustomed to taking life more slowly in Perth, where there was more room to pause and appreciate their surroundings. Returning to Singapore’s tightly scheduled lifestyle has made it difficult to settle back in. “I was used to taking my time and taking in my surroundings, and it was difficult to adjust to the fast-paced lifestyle of Singapore,” she explained.

She also said she often finds herself longing for the life she left behind in Australia, including the beaches, sunsets, and food.

Sharing that it often felt harder in Singapore to find time to unwind and simply enjoy daily life, she wrote, “I felt like I was missing out on all the fun things in Perth. In Singapore, everything seems to be done on a tight schedule, and it’s hard to find time to just relax and enjoy yourself.”

Social interactions in Singapore have also felt different since returning home. The woman said she feels people in Singapore are more focused on their own responsibilities and routines, making it harder to meet new people and form friendships. They contrasted this with Perth’s more relaxed and open atmosphere.

She contrasted this with the more relaxed culture she experienced in Australia, saying, “I was also used to Perth’s more laidback attitude, and it was difficult to adjust to Singapore’s more competitive environment.”

The experience has left the Singaporean seriously contemplating whether to return to Australia for good. She said they had even thought about relocating her family to Perth, but acknowledged that her loved ones have become deeply accustomed to life in Singapore and may not want to leave.

For now, she says she is trying her best to settle back into life in Singapore, even if part of her still longs for Perth. “I guess all I can do now is try to get used to the hectic lifestyle over here again,” she said.

Singaporeans responding to her candid sharing were understanding and urged her to follow her heart. One commenter said, “Go where you feel most comfortable. Come back for holiday if you miss your family. Best of both worlds.”

Others who have lived in Perth shared similar sentiments. One woman wrote, “Have lived in Perth for 54 years, will never live anywhere else. My father did a great favour for us by moving to Perth. He sowed the seed, and we are reaping the harvest.”

Another commenter added, “I’ve been living in Perth for the last 19 years. Can’t beat the amount of work-life balance here in Perth. SG is hectic.”

Quite a few commenters agreed with the comparisons about the different pace of life in Western Australia. One netizen shared, “I was in Perth for a good 5 years and totally understand when she said about pace of life here. Took me a good 3 years to readjust to living in Singapore again.”

Others felt there are trade-offs in every country. A commenter who used to live in Perth said, “I used to live in Perth, so I know where you are coming from. I guess at the end of the day, it’s where you want to be or can be.”

“Life is about making choices based on your circumstances, financial or career, etc. There is no perfect place, there will always be trade-offs,” she advised, “Make the decision that would work for you in terms of life goals. It’s all about your resilience and adaptability.”

Another netizen wrote, “It’s all about managing expectations and trading sacrifices. There’s no perfect world out there.”