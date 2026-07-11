Singaporean under fire for cursing the person who stole his airpods

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean has come under heavy criticism online after posting a message wishing death upon the family of a person he believes stole his Apple AirPods Pro, prompting many social media users to say his reaction was far more troubling than the alleged theft itself.

The post, which was shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, claimed that the AirPods Pro, kept in a black Stüssy case, went missing at Sutera Mall in Johor Bahru on July 4 between about 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Addressing the alleged thief directly, the writer said: “To whoever stole my AirPods Pro in a black Stussy case from Sutera Mall in JB on 4th July at around 3-4pm, I hope you’re good enough to return them to me; if not, I hope your whole family dies in a car crash soon.”

He then added, “No biggie, but at least I know you stay at Jurong West”. He included a screenshot of the last seen address of his earbuds.

Netizens responding to the post, however, were unsympathetic and said the man crossed a line by extending the curse to the alleged thief’s family, especially when there is no certainty about what actually happened to the missing AirPods.

One netizen acknowledged the owner’s frustration but described the remarks as excessive.

“Bro, I get your frustration. But the line of you hoping his family dies in a car crash (who by the way may be unaware of your allegation) is really bad,” they wrote.

They also pointed out that the owner himself had described the incident as “no biggie”, questioning how a pair of missing earbuds could justify wishing death upon an entire family.

“If someone really stole them, that’s wrong. But wishing innocent people to die in a car crash is just as disturbing,” the netizen said, adding that the family “may have nothing to do with it” and that it was also possible the AirPods had accidentally fallen out of someone’s bag rather than being deliberately stolen.

Others saw the outburst as revealing something deeper about the poster’s temperament.

“I know someone who would curse that too, and it should be a massive red flag if I had known it earlier,” one person wrote, “People like this tend to blame everyone else for her own problem, and if it doesn’t work out the way she wanted, she curses the whole family to die.”

Some commenters argued that, while theft would certainly be wrong if it had occurred, the intensity of the owner’s response overshadowed the original incident.

“I mean if they didn’t steal it, then his words don’t apply to them also. But I do agree this level of hate is over the top,” one commenter said.

Several responses also reflected the belief that ill wishes have a way of rebounding on the person making them. “The one who wishes/curses will go 1st,” one commenter said bluntly.

Another echoed that sentiment, writing, “The curse might end up heading to the person who wished bad upon others!”

Others questioned why the owner directed his anger outward instead of accepting responsibility for losing the item.

“Hhhmmm, why do you never curse on yourself when you’re the one who lost it in the first place?” one commenter asked.

Another similarly remarked, “Huh? The AirPod owner doesn’t know that curses do come back to own self? Why owner of AirPod wanna curse himself and his family?”

Some attempted to inject a more pragmatic perspective, suggesting it would be healthier to move on rather than dwell on the loss.

“Damn that bro. Uncalled for. Just buy a new pair of AirPods and just think it as a donation liao, make your karma better than cuss,” one person wrote.

Others questioned the practicality of expecting an unknown finder to return the earbuds. “To be fair, if someone found his AirPod lying around, how would he know where to return it?” a commenter asked, suggesting that finding a misplaced item is not necessarily the same as stealing it.

One of the most widely echoed sentiments focused on what commenters viewed as the disproportionate nature of the response.

“The entire family’s lives are only worth a used AirPod… wtf…..” a netizen wrote.

Another added sarcastically, “If so easy to curse and die, the world doesn’t need to have war already.”

While many agreed that losing an expensive pair of AirPods would be upsetting, the overwhelming reaction in the comments was that wishing death upon an entire family over an unverified allegation was unjustifiable and far exceeded the seriousness of the incident.