‘Horrible and expensive’: Customer complains about overpriced prata, netizens urge to boycott the restaurant

SINGAPORE: A customer took to Facebook to complain about what he described as “horrible and expensive” prata after paying S$5.10 for an egg prata and a plain prata at Srisun Express, saying the food was not worth the price.

According to the post, the customer paid S$3.20 for an egg prata and S$1.90 for a plain prata. However, he was disappointed when his order arrived, claiming the pratas were thin and looked far less appetising than he had expected.

Srisun Express’s Prata serving shared on COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

The post attracted numerous comments, with some saying they had stopped patronising the restaurant because of its prices and food quality.

Many suggested that it should be boycotted due to its poor service.

One commenter wrote, “This shop I have boycotted for a long time. Overpriced food. They used to have a stall below my house’s coffee shop. Biryani $8.50 when the opposite block stall sells $6.50 and has more rice and ingredients… mamak stall who think they are a 3 Michelin star restaurant.”

Others said the prices were comparable to those charged at higher-end establishments, while one claimed it served the worst prata they had ever eaten.

Another commenter wrote, “They used to be better until recently. We had a shock too because we rely on food delivery for their food. Now we cut back on eating from them.”

Not everyone agreed, however. Some felt the portions were not unusual, with one commenter saying they had seen even smaller prata served elsewhere.

One commenter added, “Learn from the mistake. Don’t come and buy again if it’s expensive for you. Should check price first before order.”

In another consumer complaint, a man who bought a coconut ice cream at a supermarket pop-up event said he was disappointed after discovering the serving was much smaller than what was shown on the promotional poster.

He wrote, “It only looks like half a cup, which is very different from the photo on the poster… I know the photo is for illustration purposes, but it shouldn’t be this different.”

Read more about the story here.