Singaporean scam fugitive arrested in Thailand while hiding with wife, Interpol red notice confirmed

THAILAND: A Singaporean man wanted for his role in a large-scale Cambodia-based scam has been arrested in northeastern Thailand, where he had been quietly staying with his Thai wife.

Eng Sie, 32, also known as Brian, was apprehended in the Dong Lan subdistrict of Si Chompu district, Khon Kaen province, after authorities tracked him through a combination of visa overstay records and an Interpol red notice.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Narongrit Phumphuang, superintendent of Investigation Division 3 of Thailand’s Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), said Eng was wanted by the Singapore Police Force in connection with a criminal network that preyed on unsuspecting victims in Singapore.

Eng is one of 34 suspects—27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians—allegedly orchestrating scams from Phnom Penh. Investigators say the group posed as government officials to pressure victims into transferring funds, with Eng reportedly handling the group’s finances. During questioning, he admitted his role in the operation, which was overseen by both Singaporean and Malaysian superiors.

Authorities noted that Eng earned a monthly salary of US$4,000 (roughly 130,000 baht) for his work in the scam. The arrest followed a warrant issued by Chum Phae Court on Nov 13.

“Eng thought he could stay under the radar by hiding in a quiet rural area with his wife,” Narongrit said. “But we had precise information and were able to act swiftly.”

The arrest is part of a broader cross-border crackdown led by Thailand’s Anti-Cyber Scam Centre in partnership with the Singapore Police Force. Eng now faces immigration-related charges in Thailand as authorities coordinate with Singapore on his extradition. According to police officers, more arrests could ensue as the inquiry into the Cambodia-based fraud crime ring continues.