Singaporean says S$2.77 polyclinic bill shows why he appreciates Singapore’s healthcare system

SINGAPORE: The popular Singaporean content creator Jeremy See praised the city-state’s health care system after seeing that he only needed to pay S$2.77 for a medical consultation and a vaccine shot.

Mr See, a YouTuber who gained major public attention for his epic long-distance road trips, joked in a social media post that he “had to file for bankruptcy after my polyclinic visit today.”

He posted a screenshot of his bill, which showed what he needed to pay for a review of his blood test results with a doctor, together with his yearly influenza shot.

Compared to his other expenses, including fuel and parking, it was a paltry sum indeed.

“The final, devastating out-of-pocket damage?

A royal sum of S$2.77.

My Italian V8 engine practically swallowed more petrol just idling at the traffic light on the way there.

Don’t even get me started on the parking charges, which genuinely cost more than the few millilitres of liquid injected into my arm,” he wrote wryly.

Mr See also noted how much people complain about how expensive Singapore’s living costs are, but added that it depends on one’s definition of “success.”

Those who feel they need a car and a condominium would find Singapore pricey, but for those who “live in a perfectly reasonable HDB flat and utilize public transport, the standard of living here is practically a luxury cheat code.”

He also singled out those who idealise Western countries with “free” healthcare, and challenged them to live in one such nation with high income tax rates, monthly insurance premiums, and long waits for a doctor’s appointment.

“Meanwhile, back in this unbearable Singaporean dystopia, I opened an app on my phone last night, booked a slot, and walked in today.

Total bill? Less than a plate of chicken rice at a hawker centre,” he added.

In the comments to his post, Mr See added a screenshot of his out-of-pocket bill for the blood tests, which came out to S$1.77.

Commenters on Mr See’s post, especially those who’ve had experiences in other countries, agreed with him.

“This is what I love about Singapore and miss about Singapore – the efficiency of medical services and high-quality healthcare,” wrote a Facebook user who has lived in the United States and Germany, adding, “I miss being able to quickly secure an appointment on the Singhealth App in Singapore.”

“After spending extended time in France, Spain and Thailand, there’s no place like home… I am back now for a few weeks to spend time with family and for a few of my medical follow-up tests and appointments (polyclinic and specialist in NUH),” added another.

“My family and I moved to the ‘west’ over a year ago. While we marvelled at the ‘free’ education and healthcare, it comes with absolutely everything you’ve mentioned… Nothing shocked us more than to see how much it actually got cut from our salaries and others. High Tax. Long waiting time,” a third chimed in.

Many others praised how affordable Singapore’s polyclinics are.

“For a Singaporean, it’s almost next to nothing for healthcare. I love my polyclinic. Fast, easy, systematic,” one pointed out. /TISG

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