Singaporean says Changi T4 has the ‘worst traffic junction,’ shares video of bad accident

SINGAPORE: A Facebook user shared a video of an automobile accident where a grey Volkswagen Golf forcefully hit a red vehicle in an area near Changi Terminal 4 and called the place the “worst traffic junction.”

According to the post author, it has had the most accidents compared to the rest of Changi Airport. He posted the video, which is pretty shocking as the vehicle that was hit ended up on its side, on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (Aug 20).

The car that hit the other vehicle sustained considerable damage to its front left side.

The video also shows a man running to the vehicle on its side and then signalling to others to call for emergency services. He was then seen looking into the vehicle, presumably to see if he could help anyone who was inside. The driver who had been in the other car involved in the accident was also seen alighting. Fortunately, he appeared to be unhurt.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the post author for further comments or updates. The video has since been viewed over 99,000 times and has also been widely shared.

According to a commenter on the post, it was the red vehicle that was at fault in the incident, since the light had already turned green for the grey car, which meant its driver had right of way.

“Already red light, still want to go,” one observed.

Another wrote, however, that it would be better if there were fewer plants in the area, as this would help motorists see clearly.

“Many places have corners that are always obstructed by the height of plants. They’re at the level height of cars coming out. Our planting and tree departments need to look into this area!”

A commenter, meanwhile, opined that “the authorities should implement a speed limit or speed camera on the stretch leading up to the terminals. Often, I see both buses and taxis driving really fast. Drivers who are not familiar with the turn-offs to the terminals tend to make last last-minute lane switch, which can be dangerous most times.”

One claimed that errant drivers, not the junction, are to blame for accidents such as these. “This is what happens if people never follow traffic rules and want to go fast. If motorists drive slowly, this will not happen. Do not blame the junction.” /TISG

