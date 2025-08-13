// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
22-year-old motorcyclist dies in PIE accident involving trailer truck

Jewel Stolarchuk
Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old motorcyclist died on Monday evening (11 Aug) after a collision with a trailer truck along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 5.40pm. When officers arrived, the rider was found lying motionless on the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A video posted on the Singapore Road Accidents Facebook page showed a man lying next to the tyre of a trailer truck in the aftermath of the crash. A blue police tent was later set up at the location as officers cordoned off the affected lane to facilitate investigations.

Several police officers were also seen at the scene, directing traffic and providing assistance.

The police added that the driver of the trailer truck, a 30-year-old man, is assisting with investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

