International Business & Economy Singaporean-run trading platform Torque faces at least 70 police reports

Singaporean-run trading platform Torque faces at least 70 police reports

Investors claim millions lost in cryptocurrencies

Photo: Facebook/ Torque

Author

Denise Teh

Date

Category

InternationalBusiness & EconomyHome NewsTechnology
- Advertisement -

Singapore — At least 70 police reports were filed against Torque Trading Systems, an online crypto-currency trading platform run by Singaporean Bernard Ong. Investors claim millions were lost in cryptocurrencies.

Retail investors were informed that one Torque employee had apparently violated the company’s regulations, and that his unauthorised trading activity resulted in major losses in their trading accounts. This was in early February, three days before the Chinese New Year holidays.

Torque Group Holdings, the owner of Torque Trading Systems, is listed through an incomplete address in the British Virgin Islands. The company sent a letter to investors, stating that all activity had been suspended to prevent further losses. Once investigations were concluded, investors could choose to either resume trade or withdraw the remaining balance and close their accounts, said Torque’s chief executive Bernard Ong.

However, Mr Ong applied to British Virgin Islands courts to wind up the company. The application was granted last week (mid-March), with Mr Philip Smith and Mr Jason Kardachi from restructuring and insolvency specialist firm Borrelli Walsh appointed as joint liquidators.

- Advertisement -

A review of Torque’s record and investor database by Borrelli Walsh estimated creditor claims at US$325 million (S$436 million) as of March 2. Crypto assets under control of the liquidators are valued at around US$9.1 million (S$12 million) as of March 14.

According to The Straits Times, Mr Ong, chief executive of Torque, has filed a police report in Singapore against the employee allegedly responsible for the losses. The employee is said to be based outside Singapore and cannot be contacted.

Police confirmed reports were lodged by both Mr Ong and investors and said they were looking into the matter.

Torque is said to have 80 employees based in Vietnam and Singapore. Twenty are  Singaporean. Mr Ong shared that the cost is too high to run a 24-hour operation in Singapore. In addition, the British Virgin Islands are more friendly towards crypto space and do not have a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency.

As Borrelli Walsh has taken over the company, Mr Ong is currently not in charge of it but is willing to cooperate with any authority to help. “We are doing all we can to help anyone,” he said.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Ang moh spotted pole dancing in MRT and not wearing mask properly

Singapore – A video of a foreign student using an MRT vertical pole for pole dancing is circulating online. Instagram page sg.influenzers uploaded a video on Saturday (Mar 20) of the incident with the caption, “pole dancing.” In the video, a group of...
View Post
Featured News

Volvo catches fire at Beach Road; no reported injuries

Singapore – A Volvo was caught on camera in flames along Beach Road. There were no injuries reported. On Saturday, Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded video footage of the incident with the caption, “Volvo caught on fire along Jalan Sultan and Beach Road...
View Post
Featured News

Count On Me, Singapore: Lost in the big Maharashtra floods of 2005?

If not for Covid-19 and what is unfolding in Myanmar, I would describe the last 14 days as a slow news fortnight. There was also the yearly March school break, with many people more preoccupied with family and staycations than the...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent