Photo: Oriental Daily
Singaporean restaurateur penalised for keeping alpacas and other animals in eatery

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A Singaporean restaurant owner in Melaka has been fined RM10,000 (approximately S$3,048) and ordered to close his outlet for a week after authorities discovered that he had turned part of his eatery into a makeshift zoo featuring alpacas and other animals.

According to the Malaysian daily Oriental Daily, local authorities raided the instant noodle restaurant on Monday (Sep 22) and found a total of 23 animals housed within the premises. The animals included alpacas, ducks, sheep, geese, and cats, some of which were kept both downstairs and upstairs. Diners were reportedly allowed to interact with the animals during specific times.

Melaka authorities said the restaurant, which began operations in June after securing a catering business licence in April, had violated municipal regulations by housing animals within a food establishment. The operator was fined and given seven days to relocate the animals and clean up the premises.

The 31-year-old businessman told reporters that he is an animal lover and admitted that displaying alpacas in the restaurant may have been wrong. However, he emphasised that he would never treat animals cruelly.

He added that he intends to reorganise the business and reapply for approval in line with local regulations.

