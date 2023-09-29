Singaporean mother-daughter arrested for smuggling cocaine to Philippines

PHILIPPINES: Philippine law enforcement officers arrested two Singaporean women at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City yesterday morning (28 Sept).

The suspects, identified as 63-year-old Siti Aishah Awang and 39-year-old Nur Alaviyah Binti Hanaffe, were apprehended while attempting to smuggle cocaine with an estimated street value of more than S$1.8 million into the Philippines. Local reports suggest that the arrested individuals share a mother-daughter relationship.

The Philippine News Agency broke the story, shedding light on the details of the operation. The two suspects arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at approximately 1am, having flown in from Doha. Alert Philippine anti-narcotics agents quickly intercepted the duo and, upon conducting a thorough search, discovered 14.36 kilograms of suspected cocaine particles in their possession.

The suspects, along with the substantial amount of seized evidence, have been promptly handed over to the Philippine Narcotics Bureau for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The Philippine authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strict border security and conducting thorough investigations to protect the nation from the harmful effects of illegal drugs.