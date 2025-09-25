‘Singaporean men are losers!’ — SG man says, because ‘most SG men are weak from being raised by overprotective mothers’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man has stirred up a hornets’ nest with a fiery online video declaring that “Singaporean men are losers!” — and apparently, according to him, our mums are to be blamed.

In a viral clip reposted on Reddit titled “Singaporean men as losers?”, the man doesn’t hold back his thoughts: “Most Singaporean men are skinny fat, wimpy, and agreeable. They lack assertiveness, they lack direction. Singaporean guys have [terrible] speaking skills, bad neck posture, and dead eyes.”

But this wasn’t just a personal roast. The speaker claimed that Singapore’s structured, compliant culture — and overprotective mothers — are behind the rise of weak, passive men: “Singapore encourages a population of weak men… Our culture rewards obedience. If you speak confidently, [people say] you’re trying to act smart. Most men are raised by overprotective mothers. Assertiveness is [considered] rude by [them]. Knowing what you want is arrogant [they say]. And charisma [considered] is cringe [by others].”

He also notes that men who take life seriously are often mocked, while icebreakers at work frequently descend into self-deprecating banter: “How many icebreakers have you sat through when people start talking about how their favourite thing to do is sleep? They can’t live without junk food, and they ask, ‘You still got energy to go to the gym, meh?’”

But here’s the plot twist — the video ends on a note of empowerment, not just complaint: “That’s why it’s so easy for you to stand out. You get the chance to become a generous man with a lot of value to provide — since your competition is too busy playing Mobile Legends and downloading [useless content] from Telegram channels.”

After which, the video closes with a final motivational punch: “Taking life intentionally isn’t toxic. Taking pride in not trying is. Get some things done before you wake up one day in regret and disappointment. You got this. It’s a better world.”

“Why do guys need to put down other guys to feel better?”

The Reddit comment section was divided faster than a group project near the submission deadline.

One foreign commenter agreed with the Singaporean’s rant: “He’s correct. I’ve been an expat here in Singapore for many years. I find males in Singapore are mostly weak and afraid of their own shadow. Afraid of even a cute little puppy. Women and girls are much more bold and willing to take risks. I’m not sure what it is in the culture that is causing this, but I’ve witnessed it over and over.”

Another pointed out: “It’s a shame that the people in the comments are actually proving his point. Such weaklings.”

But others pushed back hard: “Why do guys need to put down other guys to feel better?” and “A man who cannot control his emotions is nothing more than a boy throwing a tantrum.”

Some questioned his intentions, suspecting he’s “trying to sell some courses”, while another defended him: “I used to know him… he was a bit insecure back then. Over time, he really worked on his health and focused on being more motivational.”

Others weren’t impressed. One said, “Kid still thinks girls are gonna come running to him because he works out in gyms.” Another playfully added, “I’m happy with my skinny fat status.”

Still, one commenter nailed the core tension: “People are attacking his face, but not his words. Ask yourself why.”

So, are Singaporean men really ‘losers’?

While the video smacks of rage-bait and tough-love testosterone, it’s hard to deny that it touched a raw nerve. The fact that dozens of comments debated his delivery rather than his message says something.

Whether you agree or think he’s just being a keyboard warrior with a mic and a mirror, the bigger question might be: What kind of man does Singapore need today? Strong but silent? Selfish or self-aware?

Certainly, Singapore would do a lot better with a man who doesn’t need to tear other men down just to lift himself up.

