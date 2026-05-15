Singaporean man who made over 1,035 silent calls to police was charged and remanded at Institute of Mental Health

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old Singaporean man has been charged after allegedly making 1,035 silent phone calls to police hotlines over seven days.

The case, reported on May 13, involved repeated calls to neighbourhood police centres in Yishun, Bedok, Geylang and Ang Mo Kio North between Apr 21 and Apr 28. Prosecutors said the calls disrupted officers while they were carrying out their duties.

The accused, Foo Jia Hong, was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination after appearing in court on Wednesday, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Police hotlines were tied up for days

According to court documents, Foo faces four charges of obstructing public servants and another charge linked to the alleged use of a SIM card registered under someone else’s identity.

Investigators said the calls were made to landlines at several neighbourhood police centres, with Yishun reportedly receiving the highest number of calls, at 425.

While each call may have lasted only moments, the number of calls added up. Because police hotlines are meant for urgent reports, public assistance and active incidents, such repeated silent calls can occupy officers, jam lines and slow response times for genuine emergencies.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the caller allegedly used a foreign number and remained silent during the calls to avoid detection. Officers from Woodlands Police Division later identified and arrested the suspect on May 11.

When call silence becomes a public problem

Cases involving prank or nuisance calls are not new, but the scale of this case stands out. Over 1,000 calls within a week point to how irresponsible acts can drain manpower when repeated. Each unanswered or suspicious call still requires attention, logging and verification from officers on duty.

Hotlines increasingly deal with misuse ranging from prank calls to harassment and spam, forcing agencies to spend more time filtering genuine emergencies from distractions. In Singapore, authorities have repeatedly warned that the misuse of emergency services can compromise public safety, as even a short delay during a real emergency can have serious consequences.

Possible penalties if convicted

If convicted of obstructing a public servant, Foo could face up to six months in jail, a fine of up to S$2,500, or both.

For the charge linked to allegedly using another person’s information to register a SIM card for criminal activity, the maximum penalty is three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

The SPF said it takes a serious view of silent or false calls that interfere with police operations and will continue taking action against offenders.

Technology may help track suspects faster today, but common sense still matters more than surveillance. Public hotlines exist for people who genuinely need help. Misusing them doesn’t just waste time. It risks slowing assistance for someone else during a real crisis.