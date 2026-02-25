// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Singapore
Photo: Yan.sg
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Singaporean man rode 140km ‘giant horse’ route in 2.5 hours to celebrate the Lunar New Year

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist enthusiast thought of a unique way to celebrate the Lunar New Year—ride on his bike and draw a ‘galloping horse’ on his route map. 

As reported by Yan.sg, the rider had this idea of combining local landmarks with the Year of the Horse theme of the Lunar New Year, and he successfully managed to draw a horse on his map. After studying the map of Singapore, he figured that the outline of the Punggol area resembled a horse’s head, and it inspired him to plan a ‘galloping horse’ route that covers the entire island. 

He then set off on his motorcycle from Lim Chu Kang in the northwest, which was the hind leg of the horse, and passed through Woodlands, which resembled the tail. He went to Yishun which served as the back of the horse, and Sengkang which was the head. Furthermore, he detoured around Punggol to resemble the eye of the horse. However, he accidentally took a wrong turn, which added the ‘reins’ for his ‘galloping horse’ image through Geylang.

Moreover, the route extended to Farrer Road and the Pan Island Expressway, which served as the front legs, with the front hooves “stepping” over Queenstown and Jurong East. The hind legs landed in Choa Chu Kang and finally returned to the starting point at Lim Chu Kang.

Overall, the entire ride lasted about two and a half hours, and it covered a total distance of over 140 kilometers. 

In similar refreshing news stories, the recent rain had caused water to accumulate on the lawn of an HDB block, and children took this opportunity to pick up a board and ‘surf’ across the water to have fun. 

The entire scenario was filmed by the residents and posted on social media, which garnered several insights from netizens because of nostalgia. 

Read more about the story here.

