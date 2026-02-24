Children play and surf on puddle of water on the lawn of a HDB block, netizen says ‘this is what childhood is all about’

SINGAPORE: The recent rain had caused water to accumulate on the lawn of an HDB block, and children took this opportunity to pick up a board and ‘surf’ across the water. The entire scenario was filmed by the residents and posted on social media, which garnered several insights from netizens because of nostalgia.

On TikTok, there is a video circulating that shows how two boys were ‘surfing’ on the lawn–one was repeatedly running and gliding with his makeshift surfboard, and the other boy was tossing a ball into the air. Both of the children were oblivious that they were being filmed as they continued playing and eventually got soaked by the water.

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on this, with one stating that this is what childhood is all about–away from gadgets and doing some outdoor activities. A netizen also mentioned that fewer kids do such things in Singapore and that the one who took the video was lucky to have a glimpse of the time when these kinds of activities were such a thing.

Several netizens experienced a nostalgic feeling as they watched the video and admitted that kids from the 70s and 80s always did this—wait for the rain after school and jump on the grass with puddles of rainwater.

“Oh yes, that’s what we kids in the 80s spent our time in the rain till it stopped…soccer or just simply splashing good time!!!” a comment stated.

“Missed the old days when I am still a kids like them,” one more comment said.

More so, many netizens admired the kids and remarked that they know how to enjoy life when they grow up. A netizen commented: “Love that there are kids still doing this! Thank you for capturing 🙂.”

“That’s how we used to play…real fun!,” one more netizen declared.