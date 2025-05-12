Monday, May 12, 2025
Singaporean man asks if not having a car is a ‘dealbreaker’ for women — local women respond: ‘No, it’s not’

SINGAPORE: A man took to the r/askSingapore forum on Sunday (May 11) to ask local women whether not having a car is a “dealbreaker” when it comes to dating.

In his post, he shared that this thought came to him after noticing a pattern in his surroundings. He explained that whenever he took public transport, he rarely saw couples commuting together. However, when he walked around the streets, he often saw couples out and about. This observation led him to reflect on his own circle of friends.

“It kinda occurred to me: all the guy friends I know who are attached drive cars. Out of all my guy friends who are attached, I think like 90% of them have a car to drive (usually their parents’, which also indicates they’re pretty wealthy),” he said.

This prompted him to wonder if being able to drive, or at least having a driver’s licence, is a quiet but important factor for women in Singapore when choosing someone to date or potentially marry.

“The 5Cs is a common joke on SG materialism, but I think the C for car is by far the most significant since the other Cs are either too common (credit card, cash) or too rare or not as relevant (condo, country club),” he wrote.

“A car is also the most practical since the guy can practically be a chauffeur for the girl. It also gives a golden opportunity for guys to pick up girls they like since they can always offer their female friends a ride home. Imagine, on the other hand, if you didn’t drive a car. The only way to ‘coincidentally’ spend alone time with the girl you like is to pray hope she stays near your home so the two of you would be taking the same MRT/bus route home,” he added.

“Take things with a pinch of salt.”

The post quickly gained traction on the platform, with many Singaporean women chiming in to say that having a car isn’t a big deal when it comes to choosing a partner.

One woman wrote that the “thought never even crossed her mind”.

Another shared that owning a car (or having a parent who owns one) isn’t something she looks for in a partner. She felt that in Singapore, a car is more of a “liability” than an asset, and the money could be better spent elsewhere. Given the country’s efficient public transport and the ease of booking a Grab, she didn’t see much need for a private vehicle.

A third added that “no, it’s not a dealbreaker” at all. In her opinion, it’s better to own property than a car, since cars depreciate in value over time.

“Aiyah, don’t need to believe what you see – some car owners take out heavy loans to drive around. And they’re knee-deep in debt and loans and all,” she said.

“You really don’t know who’s really wealthy or if it’s just a facade. Take things with a pinch of salt.”

That said, a handful of men also joined the thread, echoing the author’s sentiments. They shared that they’ve met women who do prefer guys with cars, so while it’s not true for everyone, the expectation is out there for some.

One said, “If I had a $1 for every lady that asked me on Bumble if I drive… I’d be a zillionaire.”

Another added, “There are some that do, some that don’t, but it’s ultimately up to you to choose.”

In other news, a young Singaporean confessed on social media that her parents have warned they’ll “disown her” if she doesn’t secure a spot at a top overseas university.

In a heartfelt post on the subreddit r/SGExams, the student explained that her parents, who are Singaporean-Chinese and have studied abroad themselves, are “obsessed with prestige” and have drawn a hard line when it comes to university choices.

“Going to NUS/NTU/SMU isn’t an option for my parents. They’ve told me that anything short of Oxford or Cambridge, or at least a top 20 university in the USA, isn’t acceptable,” she said.

Read more: Singaporean student says parents will ‘disown her’ if she doesn’t get into a top overseas university

