Singaporean man achieves FIRE at 48, making over S$250K/year, but asks, ‘What should I pursue in life? I don’t want to rot at home…’

SINGAPORE: One Singaporean man who finally achieved FIRE—financial independence, retire early—at the age of 48 took to social media to ask netizens how to make the most of his free time.

In a post on r/singaporefi, the man shared that he had finally decided to resign from his job, as the work environment had become “too toxic”, and his investments could now generate over S$250,000 per year. “The passive income is enough to cover my family’s expenses and allow me to continue reinvesting,” he said.

With his newfound freedom, he asked, “What should I pursue in life after I leave my current job? I don’t want to rot at home. I think I have at least 10 years of economic life. Should I take up another job to keep myself occupied? A lower pay isn’t an issue.

He also sought insights on career transitions, asking, “What should I do for a career change? Any experience on how easy or difficult it is for a career change at this age? Keen to hear from those who have gone through the same phase in life.”

“Spend more time with family and friends!”

In the discussion thread, a Singaporean Redditor enthusiastically suggested, “S$250,000 per annum?! Go do something you love—learn music, do charity work, travel, and live like a nomad.”

Another chimed in with a more practical approach, saying, “Spend more time with family and friends! If you live in a landed house, pick up gardening. If you’re staying at a condo, go kaypoh be their mcst. Join grassroots rub shoulders with advisors, help out residents, perhaps.”

A third user encouraged him to revisit old dreams, adding, “If there’s something you always wanted to do when you were younger but didn’t because of time constraints or financial concerns, now might be the perfect time to go for it.”

However, while many congratulated him and shared ideas on how to make the most of his freedom, some weren’t as supportive. A few criticised him for flaunting his financial success.

One wrote, “Someone with S$250k in passive income should have almost unlimited options after retiring. Asking on Reddit is not only strange, but it’s almost like humble bragging if it’s true.”

Another commented, “No offence, but it’s legit sad that you spend so much time accumulating wealth just to have nothing to do with your life. Not even a little idea?”

A third told him, “You’re supposed to figure this out on your own.”

What do people do after achieving FIRE?

Hitting FIRE doesn’t necessarily mean you quit working forever. According to Business Insider, while some people do retire early to focus on hobbies, travel, or passion projects, plenty of others keep working in some way. Some pick up part-time gigs, freelance, or even launch their own businesses. The big difference? They’re working because they want to, not because they have to.

Lauren Keen Aumond, creator of Adulting Is Easy and someone who reached FIRE herself, says the movement is really about “making work optional.”

Aumond also said that for those who have achieved FIRE, “You could continue to work, as my husband and I are right now. You could travel, volunteer, work part-time, change careers, go back to school, etc. It’s all about owning your time and spending it how you want to rather than stopping work altogether.”

