Singaporean hacks into social media accounts to purchase goods online, arrested in Bangkok

THAILAND — A 32-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at a condominium in Bangkok, Thailand, following a hacking spree where he used other people’s social media accounts to purchase items online. Thai police arrested Ong Jian Zhen on Thursday (Jan 12) at a condominium in the Huai Kwang district in Bangkok.

Ananyalak Chuenjai, a 28-year-old Thai woman believed to be his girlfriend, was also arrested for possessing a sachet of crystal methamphetamine, two sachets of ketamine, and one sachet of illicit drugs called Erimin 5 from the room.

The Bangkok Post reported that Singapore’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) also contacted Thai authorities to help arrest Ong. It was reported that immigration police arrested Ong on Oct 26 for entering the country using a fake passport.

He was temporarily released on bail and escaped, said the superintendent of the Technology Crime Suppression Division sub-division 5, Pol Col Phadol Chandorn.

Ong then hacked into personal social media accounts to buy goods online, resulting in losses for many people, added Pol Col Phadol.

An investigation was launched, and police tracked him to his condominium unit. Police seized an electronic balance and three bank accounts during the raid.

The duo were charged with conspiring to possess illicit drugs. They were handed over to Sutthisarn police for legal proceedings. /TISG

