Singaporean fans disappointed after Jay Chou sang more for his Malaysian fans

SINGAPORE — Jay Chou, popularly known as the Mandopop king, made his Singaporean fans sad and disappointed after his performance in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In an Instagram post, Jay posted a snippet of his concert performance with the caption: “Friends from Malaysia, are you happy tonight?” He also said he kept his word, and they sang together until satisfied.

Indeed, his Malaysian fans were very satisfied, and they expressed their gratitude through the comments.

However, his Singaporean fans also left their opinions on the post.

One IG user said: “Why is there so little singing in Singapore?” which gained a lot of replies from people who felt the same thing. One reply stated: “yes agreed!! not fair sia!!” and another said: “Maybe we didn’t have enough atmosphere on the scene, nobody shouted an encore.”

Another IG user remarked that Jay Chou’s Singapore performance was ‘only a warm up session’.

Last Dec 17 and 18 of, 2022, Jay Chou visited Singapore to have his Carnival World Tour. This was his first time once again since his last January 2022 performance in the country.

Aside from disappointed Singaporean fans, there were comments about the poor organization of Singapore tours.

“I was present at both the 17th and 18th. I felt that because the organizer turned on the lights too early, and the music at the end kept going, I couldn’t hear Encore. It finally announced the end of the concert and left me disappointed.18 is better than 17, but not as good as Malaysia. It’s a bit sad, but I look forward to the next Singapore show which will be even better!” commented a fan who attended both concert dates.

Another commenter advised: “I think disappointment or satisfaction depends on everyone’s expectations for this matter. You see a good suggestion and then change it. I don’t think it’s you who want to be strong, but you really think this is what the fans want. Some things cannot satisfy everyone no matter how they are done. People change bit by bit, and get better and better bit by bit. No matter how many hours you sing, those who really want to watch will find it worth it.”

