Tuesday, July 22, 2025
1 min.Read

Singaporean crashes Porsche supercar worth millions in Austrian Alps

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man driving a rare Porsche Carrera GT supercar ran off a mountain road in Austria last week, sending the high-performance vehicle crashing into a forested hillside in the scenic Postalm mountain area.

Both the driver and another Singaporean passenger only suffered minor injuries, but the crash left the multimillion-dollar car severely damaged.

According to a statement posted on social media by the Strobl fire department, the incident occurred at approximately 11:25 a.m. on July 11, along the Postalm mountain road near Strobl in the Salzburg region.

The yellow Porsche Carrera GT reportedly lost control between the first and second bends of the route. The vehicle veered off the steep slope and became wedged between trees in the forest below as it came to a stop.

The two Singaporean passengers had already been rescued from the car and were receiving medical treatment in an ambulance by the time the fire department arrived.

The recovery operation took nearly three and a half hours, and firefighters had to cut down several trees and remove their roots in order to create space to lift the supercar back up to the road. The narrow mountain road was closed for the entire duration of the rescue.

See also  Ex-convict given second chance in life and new purpose at Soon Huat restaurant as supervisor

Images released by the fire department show the vehicle with significant damage, particularly to its left rear side. The Porsche Carrera GT, known for its carbon fibre structure and limited production, is notoriously difficult to repair, and the full extent of the damage has yet to be assessed.

Salzburg radio reported that the car was registered in Heilbronn, Germany, though the owner’s identity has not been made public. It remains unclear whether speed played a role in the accident.

The Porsche Carrera GT is a 603-horsepower supercar, capable of reaching speeds over 330 km/h. With fewer than 1,300 units ever produced, it is considered one of the most iconic and valuable vehicles in the world of high-performance cars.

