SINGAPORE: In a heartwarming gesture that captured the spirit of Singapore’s National Day, Muhammad Noor Tijany Nezam, better known as Donjany, a local content creator and entrepreneur, embarked on a mission to honour the unsung heroes of the city-state — the migrant workers.

On Aug 9, a TikTok video went viral, showcasing Donjany’s thoughtful initiative. He approached 59 migrant workers in Woodlands, a symbolic number to mark Singapore’s 59th year, and invited them to Thuglife Studio, a local barbershop.

The workers received complimentary haircuts and styles, transforming their day into a memorable one.

Not just a simple haircut

The video, brimming with laughter and conversation, shows Donjany engaging deeply with the workers. He inquires about their time in Singapore and if they have messages for their loved ones back home, creating a genuine connection that transcends the act of a simple haircut.

As of August 11, the video had garnered over 93,000 views and 12,000 likes, touching the hearts of many who watched.

Mr Tijany, 25, shared his motivation behind the act. Alongside his business partner Hamzah Salim, co-founder of Al-Fajr, a company dedicated to facilitating charitable acts for Muslims, they aimed to offer migrant workers an unforgettable experience.

“Giving them a free haircut is something different,” he explained, emphasizing the barber shop’s generosity in covering the costs.

“We want them to have a specific memory so that when these migrant workers return to their families in their home countries, they will remember this about Singapore.”

This wasn’t Donjany’s first act of kindness towards the migrant community.

In a previous TikTok video, he was seen distributing free drinks provided by Pokka near his office in Ubi TechPark. Last year, he marked National Day by giving the workers $58 worth of food and drinks.

@_donjany 59 bottles of @POKKASG drinks for migrant workers! Write in your “thank you” message in the link on my bio. Thank you @pokkasg @Alfajr.sg for the support 🇸🇬🇸🇬🇸🇬 ♬ original sound – _donjany – _donjany

Recognizing the ‘unnoticed’ on National Day

Mr Tijany’s actions stem from a profound appreciation for the migrant workers he observed daily near his office.

“Every year during National Day, we celebrate the Malay, Chinese, and Indian races, but I think we tend to overlook the presence of migrant workers,” he reflected.

He highlighted their significant contribution to Singapore’s development. “Migrant workers give a lot to Singapore, and I think National Day is the best time for us to show them that we appreciate it.”

The response to Mr Tijany’s videos was overwhelmingly positive, with many Singaporeans expressing their gratitude towards the migrant workers and admiration for his actions.

“Kindness begets kindness. Thank you to all the migrant workers for building and toiling in Singapore,” one TikTok user commented.

Donjany himself was deeply moved by the reactions of the migrant workers. He had handed out small Singapore flags, and one worker proudly displayed it on his lorry, a gesture that spoke volumes about their connection to the country they helped build.

“When I saw that, I thought: ‘He’s not Singaporean but he has so much pride working in Singapore that he put the flag on his lorry’,” Donjany shared, moved by the display of patriotism.

The day at the barber shop was filled with joy as the workers waved the flags and took pictures, creating a beautiful atmosphere that encapsulated the essence of gratitude and unity.

Donjany’s initiative celebrated Singapore’s birthday and highlighted the importance of recognizing and appreciating those who often go unnoticed, leaving a lasting impact on both the givers and the receivers.