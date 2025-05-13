Singaporean asks why he still feels ‘empty’ despite having a well-paying job with decent working conditions

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man shared on social media that despite finally landing a well-paying job with decent working conditions, he continues to feel an overwhelming sense of emptiness and disconnection from his career.

In a post on the r/askSingapore forum, he reflected on his past work experiences, explaining that he had never managed to stay in one job for very long. For years, he believed it was simply because none of the roles were the right fit, comparing the process to searching for a life partner — something he hoped to eventually find and “commit to for the long term.”

Now, he has secured a job that seems ideal on the surface. His salary is the highest he has ever received, his work environment is supportive, and his colleagues treat him with kindness and respect. The only downside is the occasional unpredictable late-night call due to the company’s global operations, with meetings sometimes scheduled as late as midnight. Still, he considers this a minor inconvenience and says he has already adapted to the irregular hours.

Yet despite everything appearing to fall into place, he admits that a lingering void remains.

“It feels like there’s been a really deep void I’ve never filled. I don’t think a perfect job will cut it either, but I don’t know how everyone else copes with it. Friends, I ask, tell me a job is a means to an end so we can travel, go to events overseas, and make memories; but the thing is, I don’t really care about those either,” he wrote.

“Other colleagues advise me to reflect on my goals or things I want to achieve personally, which are aligned with the place I work at. Gave it a good thought; the crossover isn’t huge. I’m just not meant for the corporate world either, which is a huge embarrassment to the definition of ambition. In the end, I don’t know where this is going, but it’s kind of the point of a void. For me, I’m in a dark and senseless place without a glimpse of light,” he continued.

At the end of his post, the man asked the local community, “Does everyone have a void your career can’t fill? I only want to ask if this is quite the reality for more people than I realise. Am I supposed to grow up?”

“Your career isn’t supposed to fill everything.”

In the discussion thread, many Singaporeans empathised with the man’s situation, sharing that they, too, have experienced feeling this ‘unexplainable void’ at some point in their lives.

One individual wrote, “This is a problem a lot of people face. I think especially Singaporeans face. My sister faced the same problem. Then she started drinking every day. She’s well off in her 30s. But she’s unemployed, looking for the perfect role.

My advice is to start volunteering if you can. Travel out of Singapore more. Discover different ways of living and cultures. Find old or new hobbies. Football, tennis, badminton, or rock climbing. Stop saving as much money. Spend a bit more.”

Another commented, “This was exactly how I used to feel from when I was a fresh grad up till maybe late 20s. I don’t have such thoughts these days, probably because I managed to switch into a different work function, and I enjoy it a lot more than my previous work function. Maybe try and see if you can make some changes vs what you’re doing right now so it’s not too big a change and you have something to fall back on just in case things don’t work out.”

A third said, “Your career isn’t supposed to fill everything. It just became more stark to me as I grew older and out of some relationships, and I’m grappling with the void, too. For me, I am taking some time to rest and while I have a demanding job, I tell myself that the world is not going to end if I don’t meet expectations and I need to anchor myself back to what’s important – i.e. me, what I need, what I want and look forward to.”

Why work can feel unfulfilling

According to career experts, these could be some of the reasons you’re feeling unfulfilled at work:

Every day feels the same. For one, your role may lack intellectual or creative stimulation. When every day feels like a loop of repetitive tasks, it’s easy for the mind to drift into autopilot and the spirit to disengage. A job that doesn’t challenge you can quietly wear you down over time.

There’s no room to grow. Without a clear path forward or meaningful development opportunities, even a good job can start to feel like a dead end.

You feel unseen. You might be giving your all, but if no one notices, it can feel like shouting into a void. Many people lose enthusiasm when their ideas or efforts aren’t acknowledged.

You don’t get a say. A rigid work environment can also contribute to the problem. Having little say over your schedule, tasks, or methods can leave you feeling trapped, even when the job itself seems manageable.

You feel alone. Humans thrive on connection, and when work offers little room for meaningful interaction or camaraderie, the resulting isolation can leave a significant emotional void.

Career experts say that when you reflect on these reasons, it may help you better understand your own experience and decide whether a shift in role, environment or mindset could make a meaningful difference.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)