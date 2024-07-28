Lifestyle

SINGAPORE: A student currently enrolled at Singapore Polytechnic turned to an online forum to ask parents if they genuinely care about which university their child attends.

“I am not sure if I want to go to university. I know my parents do have the expectation that I attend a local uni but I’m really not sure if that’s the path I want,” he wrote on r/askSingapore.

“I guess I’m also just curious if parents really care about what university their kids attend or even care about whether or not their kids should go to uni. Would appreciate it if any parents have any inputs,” he asked for feedback.

In response, a number of Singaporean parents shared that, regardless of how strict it may seem to others, they do care deeply about which university their child attends.

They see the choice of university as a significant factor in setting their children up for a comfortable and successful future.

To them, attending a top-tier university isn’t just about the name or prestige—it’s about opening doors to better job opportunities, higher starting salaries, and a solid professional network.

While they understand there are alternative paths, and their children might have unique plans for success, many parents feel these alternatives can be risky or uncertain.

Most also leaned toward local universities, explaining that they believe these institutions provide solid educational foundations and valuable opportunities within Singapore’s competitive job market.

One Singaporean mum shared her perspective, saying, “I do. Both my husband and I are in STEM and local universities do have prestige because they are research universities.

Especially NUS and NTU, their premise is driven by research and they have a long history of that too. SUTD is also up and coming so that’s not bad.…And in my experience, major MNCs and govt will choose local university graduates.

Unless you graduate from an Ivy League.”

Another parent expressed, “Yes. Because on average the pay is better for people with degrees and better based on degree type and course.

You can choose not to and you can go on alternate routes, sign on, stop at dip , start your own business etc but you are choosing the harder path. At a certain point you bear the consequences or fruits of your decision.”

A third parent said, “I care for two reasons: Higher ranking universities give my child a huge advantage. Give me the bragging rights (it’s not the main factor but still…)”

Other Singaporeans, who went to private universities, also chimed into the discussion to give the student some advice.

One individual said, “Please study hard, go get into a local university, you will get jobs easier and your pay will be higher. Suffer and tahan a bit more now, so that you don’t suffer in the future.”

Another commented, “As someone from a private uni, this is true. Even 3rd class honors from local uni is worth so much more than private uni degree.”

On the contrary, a few others mentioned that they did not really care about whether their child goes to a university since they believe “that one doesn’t necessarily need a degree to do well in life.”

One individual shared, “My parents did not care. In the future I won’t care as a parent too. I just want them to have a plan for themselves and be sustainable. Who says you can’t get a proper job from tertiary education?

I see degree holders out there who also can’t find jobs nowadays.”

