Singaporean asks if leaving one’s job abruptly without notice “is the new norm in SG?”

SINGAPORE: “Drawing from my job experience, I’ve encountered instances where staff members abruptly leave their positions without notice,” an online user recently highlighted.

“For example, one individual relied on online consultations to obtain medical leave for nearly two weeks, while another showed up for just one day and then disappeared without explanation,” he shared on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (March 5).

He explained that they were a community-based organization offering employees a stable and well-equipped workplace. However, despite these favourable conditions, the “issue of employees abruptly leaving” posed a challenge for them.

Reflecting on these occurrences, he wondered whether there was a trend of job dissatisfaction among today’s workforce.

Furthermore, he questioned whether it was possible that individuals nowadays were more selective about their job roles and if there was a rising inclination to ghost employers by failing to report for work.

Singaporeans defend the younger generation

Some Singaporeans reacted negatively to the post, defending the younger generation for leaving their workplaces without notice

“As they should,” writes one individual. They emphasized that a job has always been an exchange of labor for money and that the only people who were emotionally committed to their careers and defined their self-worth based on them were the older generations, including Baby Boomers, Gen X, and some Millennials.

However, these days, younger folks like Gen Z and some Millennials view jobs in a more practical light. They are aware that employers may quickly fire them or fail to appreciate their efforts, so they are reluctant to attach their whole identity to their profession.

A few also pointed out that there seemed to be a double standard when it came to the termination of employment, saying that when a company fires an employee abruptly, it is “acceptable,” but when an employee does the same and abruptly stops working, they are seen as “problematic.”

“I understand it looks bad from an etiquette and professionalism perspective, but given how so many layoffs are done unprofessionally, I’m not sorry for any company that has constant manpower issues,” one individual wrote.

Another added, “This is a symptom of this generation realizing that a job is a job and you don’t owe anyone an explanation on other aspects of your life if you don’t want to provide one. And rightfully so.”

One individual also speculated that perhaps these people were not well-paid and were offered a higher salary job.

When confronted with the same situation, the individual said he would do the same thing and abruptly leave, adding, “I will go to the highest bidder without flinching.”

A recent LinkedIn survey found that 86% of Singaporeans working in professional roles, or more than 4 out of 5, want to look for new employment in 2024.

According to the survey, the largest group of respondents who expressed their consideration of changing jobs were the country’s youngest professionals.

