SINGAPORE: After being replaced by Taiwan as Asia’s happiest place and falling to 34th in global rankings, mental health concerns among the city-state’s youth became more apparent. To cope, many turned to artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots like ChatGPT, which they found “far cheaper than therapy,” according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Twenty-five-year-old Jessica, not her real name, used ChatGPT to manage anxiety, heartbreak, and career struggles. She said it became a space where she could “trauma dump” without worrying if the chatbot has the emotional capacity to listen or not. “I know ChatGPT is an AI bot, but it makes me feel heard and validates my feelings more than any human does sometimes,” she added.

For Jessica, who was between jobs, ChatGPT’s structured and rational responses felt grounding, almost more reassuring than late-night conversations with friends and far cheaper than therapy.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Vanessa, who also requested anonymity, used ChatGPT for advice. “I don’t think I was looking for emotional support specifically but an objective sounding board,” she said, adding that she was doing a lot of self-discovery to understand her preferences in career and relationships.

Vanessa said she saw ChatGPT as a tool to help organise her thoughts alongside in-person therapy, which she noted has “no substitute.”

Jessica echoed this view, saying her AI “friend” felt almost like talking to a real therapist. She didn’t go for therapy but noted that when she discussed it with people who did, the advice from ChatGPT seemed just as helpful. “It’s both the neutrality and structure that’s helpful,” she said.

With private therapy sessions costing between S$80 and S$300, many young people found AI chatbots a more affordable alternative.

A 2024 survey by Singapore’s Institute of Mental Health found that almost one in three young people aged 15 to 35 showed signs of depression, anxiety, or stress. Among the 2,600 surveyed, about 25% experienced severe or extremely severe anxiety symptoms in the week leading up to the survey.

In 2020, Singapore introduced Wysa, a mental health chatbot, to address growing mental health challenges during the pandemic. Wysa provided meditation, breathing exercises, and pep talks to help users manage stress.

Pranav Gupta, global head of commercial and partnerships at Wysa, said more than 90% of users reported feeling emotional relief and better managing their thoughts. He noted many sought help for workplace and relationship challenges made worse by the pandemic.

John Lim, chief well-being officer at the Singapore Counselling Centre, said AI chatbots offered a “non-judgemental” space for people to express themselves. He noted that for many, using AI chatbots was the “first step before seeking professional help or as a supplement to therapy.” He added that users who were unfamiliar with counselling saw it as a gentle introduction to what support could look like.

However, mental health professionals cautioned that while AI chatbots provided accessible support and even that sense of connection, they lacked the emotional depth needed for “real healing.”

Nur Adam, a trauma recovery therapist at The Good Life Counselling, said that the use of AI chatbots is linked to a larger “emotional and mental health crisis.”

She said, “People are struggling to access care, so they turn to what’s easily available and, in most cases, they allow people to write their feelings and get some feedback.”

Well-being officer Mr Lim also highlighted risks such as inaccurate advice, over-reliance, and lack of accountability, which could lead to chatbots providing unhelpful or even harmful guidance, such as suggesting harmful coping mechanisms or failing to recognise the urgency of a situation.

Meanwhile, Mr Gupta stressed that AI was not meant to replace therapy but to make support more accessible. “AI will never replace human therapists. Instead, it serves as an essential complement—filling gaps, providing support between sessions, and reaching people who might never have sought help otherwise,” he said, adding that the future of mental healthcare is about AI and therapists working together.

One netizen summed it up wryly: “Computer programmed to say ‘You’re fine.’ So you’re fine. According to the way the AI has been programmed… you’d better be fine, or else.” /TISG

