Business

Singapore workforce sees significant increase in AI adoption: Indeed

ByJewel Stolarchuk

August 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore has become a regional leader in the adoption of generative AI (GenAI), as evidenced by a recent report showing a sharp increase in job postings mentioning the technology.

According to employment platform Indeed, one in every 117 job listings in Singapore references GenAI, with popular keywords like “ChatGPT” frequently appearing in recruitment advertisements.

This represents a notable 5.9% rise in postings that reference GenAI over the past year, positioning Singapore ahead of countries such as Spain, Ireland, and Canada in embracing the AI revolution.

Data analytics roles are at the forefront of this trend, with 9.7% of related job postings mentioning GenAI. Other sectors following closely include medical information (3.3%), architecture (3.3%), scientific research (3.2%), and software development (2.7%).

These findings suggest that the AI wave is particularly transforming industries reliant on data and technical precision.

However, the report also highlights that GenAI adoption is not uniform across the entire job market. In fact, 38% of Singapore’s occupational sectors have yet to incorporate GenAI into their job postings, indicating that some industries are slower to embrace AI-driven innovations.

As Singapore continues to evolve as a hub for technological advancement, the rise in GenAI-related job postings is a clear sign of the country’s growing reliance on AI tools in the workforce. The adoption of AI is expected to drive further innovation and shape the future of work in Singapore.

