SINGAPORE: Singapore’s female entrepreneurs have been gaining global recognition through Amazon Global Selling with their creativity and resilience in various industries, including dog toys, health foods, baby essentials, and lifestyle homeware.

Ruth Lim, founder of Race&Herd, turned her love for dogs into a thriving business. After years in the corporate world, she felt something was missing in her life and decided to pursue her passion.

Drawing on her expertise as a certified dog behaviour expert, she created Race&Herd in 2020, offering science-backed toys for dogs.

Ms Lim said her dog Dinky’s excitement over a horse ball led her to realise that traditional toys weren’t meeting dogs’ herding needs, which inspired the creation of Race&Herd’s signature herding ball.

Race&Herd’s products have since gained traction in Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Mexico.

“Seeing my ideas transform into products that make dogs happy is the most rewarding part of what I do,” Ms Lim said, advising others to “keep your passion alive… and keep innovating — because innovation is what keeps you ahead of the competition.”

While Ms Lim found her passion through her love for her dog Dinky, Yvon Bock, founder and CEO of Hegen, introduced the “Sqround” (square-round) bottle with a screw-free Press-To-Close, Twist-To-Open (PCTO) design to offer parents a convenient one-hand closure solution.

With Ms Bock’s determination, Hegen expanded from the US to Singapore and has been selling globally since launching on Amazon in 2016. Encouraging other women in business, she advised them to “dream big and never limit what you can achieve!”

She added, “When we allow ourselves to dream boldly, we can unlock possibilities that we never thought were possible.”

Meanwhile, best friends turned business partners Ann Phun and Christina Ng launched their lifestyle brand, Nook Theory, in 2020 during the pandemic, following a surge in demand for home essentials.

Their functional, stylish, and sustainable products — including insulated bags, bamboo plates, and reusable shopping bags — have since expanded to customers in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Ms Ng advised aspiring entrepreneurs to avoid getting stuck in “analysis paralysis” and to “just take that first step.” She stressed that while research and risk analysis are important, the key is to act quickly because the market can shift.

Addressing the ups and downs of business, Ms Phun added, “When challenges arise, don’t let them weigh you down. Always remember your strength and your ‘why’ [you are doing this], and let them be the driving force to turn setbacks into comebacks”

In 2024, Singapore led the Asia Pacific (APAC) region in snack spending, with some consumers looking into healthier options.

Just like Singaporeans looking for a healthier snack, Riyana Rupani, the founder of Everiday Foods, started her business after pursuing holistic health when health issues pushed her to re-evaluate her lifestyle.

After qualifying as a certified Holistic Nutritionist, Ms Rupani launched her brand on Amazon in 2023, specialising in gluten-free and vegan Asian pantry staples like chilli sauces and sambals.

She shared that although she had to wear many hats as she was building her business from scratch, she eventually learned to delegate through having the right support system.

She noted, “The entrepreneurial community—especially in the food and wellness space—has been incredibly supportive, and I’ve found that women-led businesses often attract a loyal, engaged customer base.”

Unsure if she could compete with bigger brands, she said, “Overtime, I learned that authenticity and building a strong brand identity matters more than size.”

Advising fellow women entrepreneurs, she added, “Start before you feel ready. Build a strong network, know your numbers, and trust your unique approach — that’s your strength.” /TISG

Read also: Why ‘road trip auntie’? 98% of financially independent Chinese women are choosing solo travel to redefine their identity