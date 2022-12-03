Singapore woman’s viral fitness journey took over 7 years, inspires many across the world

- Advertisement -

If it’s time to start making “New Year Resolutions,” let this 25-year-old Singaporean bodybuilder give you a boost in the highly satisfying fitness journey.

TikToker macz3us, or Syimah Mac, has over 920,000 followers on the platform, where she shares her bodybuilding journey with her audience.

“So sorry I haven’t been posting for a while. Life has been hectic, and my priorities changed…Been focusing on my cut, and after every training session, I just wanted to go home and sleep,” she said in one of her latest videos.

Ms Syimah’s TikTok videos, whether it’s her showing toned shoulders or the fact that she doesn’t skip leg day, have inspired many across the globe who also ask for tips as they embark on their fitness journey.

Many also express their support and amazement at her progress.

Just like everyone else, she has lazy days, and her advice is to just do it. “Haven’t been feeling great but going to the gym hits so different these days,” said the TikToker who works out after work.

According to starngage.com, Ms Syimah studied Early Childhood Studies at Temasek Polytechnic.

“I live to gym. Working out for 1 year plus, and I am not planning to stop,” she said then.

She also told MustShare News that she was often teased for being the “least attractive” girl in her secondary school class. This pushed her to get fit, although her “bully” then became her best friend in a sweet turn of events.

Her poly mates and close friends motivated her to start working out, which eventually became her lifestyle.

She advises those starting out not to be afraid to approach trainers in the gym if unsure how to properly use the equipment.

She added that the trainers are usually nice and ready to help out.

“Focus on your goal. And yes, sacrifices have to be made, but it’ll all be worth it! Everyone starts somewhere!” she noted.

To prove it, Ms Syimah has a video in 2021 showing her five-year progress, which can convince anyone to trust the process./TISG

