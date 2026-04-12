Singapore woman asks how hard it is to find a man who also wants to be childfree

SINGAPORE: A woman in her early thirties has sparked discussion online after asking how hard it is to find a partner who also wants to be childfree like her.

According to a post on the Singapore Uncensored confessions page, the 33-year-old woman said she has been in a relationship for just over two years with her boyfriend, who is the same age. While the relationship has been stable, the couple are an impasse over whether to have children.

While her partner has made it clear that he wants to start a family, the woman said she remains uncertain but is increasingly convinced that motherhood may not be the right path for her.

She explained that the couple has already had several conversations about the issue. Although she has expressed that she is leaning towards not having children, she believes her boyfriend may still be holding on to the hope that she will eventually change her mind.

The woman said she has spent considerable time reflecting on the decision and felt that the drawbacks of having children outweigh the benefits in her personal circumstances.

She said, “The cons outweigh the pros for me and I think I’d be happier childfree. I’m going to have another discussion with him about this soon and make it clear that I most likely won’t change my mind. He’s probably going to break up with me cause it’s a dealbreaker for him, which I’m prepared for.”

The woman added, “I feel like most people want to have kids and I’m a little fearful I won’t find someone who doesn’t. How hard is it to find a man who doesn’t want to have (and doesn’t already have any) children? We live in a major metropolitan city so meeting new people isn’t hard.”

Her post has resonated with readers navigating similar questions about relationships, compatibility and long-term life choices. Others, however, are pointing out that the childfree phenomenon is perhaps contributing to Singapore’s all-time low birth rate and are asking what the Government can do to alleviate some of the cons individuals are perceiving as they plan their families.