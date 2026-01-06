Singapore wants your say on how telecoms and media companies compete

SINGAPORE: Ever wondered how big telecoms and media companies make deals or compete for your attention? Singapore is looking to make the rules clearer—and it wants your input.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have launched a public consultation on proposed updates to the IMDA Act. The goal is to ensure competition in the telecoms and media sectors is fair, transparent, and better aligned across the board.

Some of the key proposals could directly shape how companies operate—and how consumers are protected:

Big deals need a green light: Any company buying 30% or more of another’s voting shares would need IMDA approval, while smaller deals would just need to be reported.

Targeted rules on anti-competitive behaviour: Agreements that unfairly limit competition would only be void where they actually harm competition, rather than being completely cancelled.

Shifting powers to the Minister: The authority to order structural separation—breaking up companies to prevent anti-competitive dominance—would move from IMDA to the Minister, with clear appeal options for affected companies.

Stronger oversight: IMDA would get sharper tools to enforce rules, protect consumers, and gather important information about who owns and controls companies.

Setting standards: External documents could be officially recognised as codes of practice or industry standards, giving clearer guidance to the sector.

This is a rare opportunity for the public and industry players to help shape Singapore’s competition framework in an era where telecoms and media affect nearly every part of daily life. Your feedback could influence how companies operate—and how consumers are protected—over the coming years.