SINGAPORE: Singapore utility costs are among the highest in Southeast Asia, with households paying an average of S$209.50 per month for electricity, heating, cooling, water, and garbage collection, according to data from the online cost-of-living database Numbeo.

While this is high by global standards, Yahoo News reports this only accounts for just 3.7 per cent of the average monthly income in Singapore, making it more affordable for Singapore residents compared to many other countries.

In neighbouring countries, utility costs are much lower. In Indonesia, for example, households pay an average of S$91.23 per month for similar services. However, this consumes 20.9 per cent of the average monthly income of Indonesian households.

Malaysia and China see average utility bills of S$64.88 and S$70.93, respectively. India has the cheapest utility costs in the region at S$55.52, while the Philippines averages S$140.41.

Globally, Singapore’s utility costs are similar to those of other high-income nations, though lower than in places like Austria, Germany, and the UK, where monthly bills go beyond S$415.

While Singapore’s utility costs are manageable for the average Singaporean household, a report from professional services firm Aon revealed that salary increases in Singapore are expected to lag behind those in other Southeast Asian countries in 2025.

This could mean that while utility bills remain a small percentage of the income of Singapore workers, the rising cost of living and slower wage growth may put more pressure on households in the coming year. /TISG

