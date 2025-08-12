Singapore U20 women’s team ended Asian Cup qualifying campaign with a loss

SINGAPORE: The Singapore U20 Women’s Team has ended their AFC Under-20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifying campaign with an unfortunate 3-1 loss against Hong Kong, China. Despite this, head coach Fazrul Nawaz encourages the national team to keep their chin up and carry the lessons and positive attitude that they had displayed in the campaign into their future games.

With this, Nawaz expressed: “They were brave to play the football that we wanted them to play. They showed fighting spirit and a ‘never give up’ attitude. They should bring these three things forward into the future, and they will get it one day… And once they get it, it will flow smoothly for the team.”

During the game, Singapore still managed to score their first goal, all thanks to Geylang International midfielder Kyra Taylor. The athlete took the ball near the opponent’s goal, where it eventually passed Hong Kong defender Cheng Tsz Tsing and went straight over to the goal. This is Singapore’s first goal in the qualifiers.

Nawaz admitted that the goal was a ‘morale-booster’ for the girls, especially after the difficulties that they had faced in the past two matches. Moreover, Kyra received a special commendation from Nawaz, stating that the athlete was not only a good leader, but she truly wanted to ‘push the team to the next level.’

“I’m very happy because the girls are very united. They’ve stayed together, stayed positive, and have always maintained that positivity. To see them celebrate in that way was really pleasing for me,” Nawaz added.

Given the performance of the team and the goals that he had set at the start, the head coach is eager to see the team’s improvement in the future, if only they believe that they can get the results that they dreamed of.

The head coach further stated: “We must maintain that focus throughout the 90 minutes and not only during the moments, that’s the thing that I felt that they need to improve on… And of course, to be responsible and to be accountable for their performance on the pitch.”

On social media, Natasha Naszri shared her experience in the qualifiers. She remarked, “Disappointing that we didn’t win, but we came close. We didn’t get the results that we wanted, but I think that the younger girls and everyone in the team did their best, and their effort was 100%. That was a kudos to them.”

Naszri also added that this experience is a learning opportunity for the team and something to look back on as they prepare for the next campaign.