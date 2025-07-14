Singapore U16 Girls finish Lion City Cup as runners-up after a win against Cambodia

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s U16 girls wrapped up their Lion City Cup debut with an impressive performance, finishing as runners-up to Korea Republic when they defeated Cambodia 2-0.

After the final match, head coach Yeong Sheau Shyan expressed satisfaction with the team’s improvements throughout the competition. The coach declared: “I think the girls did well to absorb as much as they could, and they followed (our) instructions really well. At the same time, when we gave them instructions, they trusted us and they dared to try.”

Highlights of the match

It was evident that Singapore controlled the first half of the game, even though Cambodia tried their best.

Ain Salleh struck early to put Singapore ahead. The 15-year-old got a great pass from Liyana Rickit just five minutes into the game and shot the ball into the top of the net.

The crowd also cheered when Yuvika Suresh scored a second goal, but it was called off because of offside. Ain had another chance to score just after 30 minutes, but her close shot hit the bar and didn’t go in.

Singapore’s head coach said she boosted the players’ spirits during half-time. She remarked: “After we got back into the dressing room, we reorganised. You could see that the team came out with a different mentality. We started to play the ball more, we started to hold the ball and keep possession through the middle, through the sides, and that’s when we really started to show a bit more of ourselves.”

The home team stayed strong, with Verona Lim and Ain almost scoring a goal. However, Cambodia’s goalkeeper Khann made an amazing diving save to stop it.

Later on, Ain sent a high cross to substitute Risqya Rizqyqa. Khann couldn’t catch the ball, and Risqya scored easily to make it 2-0. After the match ended, the players continued celebrating with their families and friends who came to support them.

“I think we have some die-hard fans in the stands — family members, relatives, and some of our players who missed out on the tournament. They have been very supportive throughout the tournament,” Yeong said.

After showing their mettle at the Lion City Cup, the Lionesses now prepare for the ASEAN U-16 Women’s Championship and the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers. Yeong mentioned that there will be changes in the team line-ups due to scheduling conflicts with other competitions and the players’ academic commitments. She said, “We will bring in some younger girls, and then there’s a need to bond the team and maybe change some tactics. We’re also missing a few players for O-level prelims, so it will be a different squad, but we are still gonna try our best. It’s good for the younger girls to have a chance.”

On social media, netizens expressed their support by saying: “Congratulations!!! Such an inspiring week for all of our young female footballers in Singapore! Thank you for showing them what passion and hard work can do!”, “Well Done!!!! Congrats girls !🔥🔥🔥”, and “Well deserved! 👏.”