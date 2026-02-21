Step aside, dating apps. Aunties are stepping up to help US singles find love through a date in Singapore

NEW YORK: What can you do when dating apps fail you over and over again, but you still want to find “the One”?

According to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), it’s time for the aunties to step in. With a new programme called “Aunties, Not Algorithms,” celebrity “aunties” Atsuko Okatsuka and Tan Kheng Hua, together with astrologer and matchmaker Aliza Kelly, are teaming up to help two singles in the United States find their match and win a first date in Singapore.

After all, matchmaking aunties have been around far longer than Bumble and Tinder, and have arguably had far better success rates.

Interested US-based singles are invited to submit their profiles until March 13, 2026, to FirstDateInSingapore.com.

The couple that the aunties choose will get an auntie-approved first date that includes round-trip flights to Singapore with accommodations for four nights at a top hotel, an exclusive cooking class with Michelin-starred Chef Malcolm Lee, and also an auntie-approved itinerary plus some pocket money to boot, which gives the couple a chance to explore the Lion City.

“With iconic skyline views, lush gardens and lively waterfronts at every turn, Singapore sets a picture-perfect backdrop for a first date… our city offers experiences that bring people together — through our food, culture and a sense of celebration that’s felt year-round,” said Eileen Lee, the Senior Vice President, Americas, at the Singapore Tourism Board.

Who are the aunties?

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka is one of the three celebrity auntie matchmakers. She told People in a recent article that she regrets that she did not always listen to the aunties’ wise voices in her life.

One time, she went with her gut instinct instead and went out with a man who bought her raw squid and then took her to his place, which turned out to be his mum’s house.

“He’s like, ‘Hurry, we have to hurry with this date because she’s going to come home soon,’” she said.

She emphasized how important it is to listen to aunties. “They have great instincts, they know how to show up for each other, they communicate, unlike men. They got your back. It’s truly a community mindset.”

The other celebrity auntie is Singaporean actress Tan Kheng Hua, who is perhaps best known for her role in Crazy Rich Asians.

She said in a recent Instagram post that she’s “activating my inner Singaporean auntie for matchmaking duty,” and added, “If you’re ready for love in the year of the fire horse, gallop, don’t walk to FirstDateinSingapore.com now!”

The third auntie is Aliza Kelly, a New York-based celebrity astrologer, author, and media personality. Ms Kelly is the author of several books, including This Is Your Destiny and The Mixology of Astrology. She also hosts a weekly podcast called Stars Like Us. /TISG

