Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Photo: Freepik/rawpixel.com (for illustration purposes only).
Relationships
2 min.Read

Matchmaking agency allegedly refuses refund to woman, 63, unhappy with being paired with man in his 80s

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A London-based company that provides matchmaking services in Singapore has come under fire from a couple of women, who told their stories in a Shin Min Daily News report.

While some time has passed since the women paid top dollar for the services of LoveStruck, neither of them has been satisfied with the outcome.

However, when one of the women, Ms Zhang, 63, asked for a refund, she was reportedly refused.

Ms Zhang’s story

In 2022, the self-employed Ms Zhang had paid the company about S$3,199 for a one-year premium package.

She was told by the staff who attended to her that a man in his 60s who was investing in China could be a good match for her. Since Ms Zhang is also in business, she thought that he could be a good fit for her.

However, after a few weeks, she was told that a meeting between her and the man could not be arranged as the man had gone overseas.

The company then proposed that she meet with a man in his 80s, who was more than 10 years older than what Ms Zhang had specified in her criteria for the men she wanted to be matched with.

“I told them I didn’t want anyone too old, but they kept sending me inappropriate ones,” Shin Min Daily News quoted her as saying.

Unhappy, she asked for a refund, but the company refused.

The company told the Chinese-language daily that clients sign a contract that says they would follow the judgment of LoveStruck in making matches, rather than merely following their own set criteria. It did not, however, respond to current allegations from Ms Zhang and Ms Qi, the other woman in the story.

Ms Qi’s story

For her part, Ms Qi, 51, was also dissatisfied and somewhat shocked with the man that the company paired her with.

She had paid the company S$3,600 in March 2024, after having seen an ad for LoveStruck on social media. The high price she paid meant she would be paired with a man with “higher status,” Ms Qi was told.

The staff member who attended to her also advised her to buy a photo service package with a professional photographer, which would allegedly raise her chances of finding a suitable match. She shelled out S$300 for this, plus S$60 to S$90 per photo for editing.

Ms Qi was paired with a man, 55, who said he was divorced. The two had a good first date.

However, on their second date, she was shocked to find out from the man that he was still living with his wife.

“I was surprised he hadn’t officially divorced yet, so I had to call it quits. After all, I didn’t want to be a ‘mistress’,” she told Shin Min Daily News.

She received another surprise when the company asked her to renew her contract, even though she was not matched with any other man after the 55-year-old non-divorced man. /TISG

