Singapore tops Southeast Asia as leading source of cyberattacks

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 27, 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore has become the primary source of cyberattacks in Southeast Asia, with 21.9 million attacks originating from compromised servers within the country in 2024. This sharp increase cements Singapore’s position as the top cyber threat source in the region and places it eighth globally, according to data from Kaspersky Security Network (KSN).

The number of cyberattacks traced back to Singapore has surged dramatically over the past three years. In 2022, KSN recorded 11.1 million attacks, a figure that rose to 17 million in 2023 before reaching 21.9 million in 2024—almost double the 2022 total. This upward trend highlights the growing challenge of cybersecurity threats emanating from within the country despite Singapore’s strong reputation for digital infrastructure and cybersecurity measures.

Despite being the largest source of cyberattacks in Southeast Asia, Singapore recorded the lowest number of local cybersecurity threats in 2024. However, the country has witnessed a concerning rise in local malware transmissions, which increased by 33.5% from the previous year. In 2023, there were 1.66 million cases of local malware infections, but this figure jumped to 2.2 million in 2024.

The key vector for local malware infections has been identified as removable storage devices such as USB drives, CDs, and DVDs. These devices are widely used in workplaces, schools, and government offices, making them a common transmission method for malicious software.

This trend points to the need for improved cybersecurity hygiene, particularly in environments where such storage devices are frequently shared. Experts stress the importance of continued vigilance, enhanced security measures, and greater awareness to mitigate risks in the evolving digital landscape.

