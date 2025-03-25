SINGAPORE: The city-state has solidified its position as the most resilient country in Asia and the fifth globally, according to the 2025 FM Resilience Index featured in the latest Singapore Business Review report. This prestigious ranking highlights Singapore’s outstanding performance across a range of risk factors, particularly in climate resilience and cybersecurity.

Now in its 12th edition, the FM Resilience Index evaluated 130 countries and territories, measuring their resilience across 18 equally weighted indicators. These factors encompass a broad spectrum of areas, from macroeconomic stability, including inflation and education, to physical and technological risks, such as climate vulnerability, fire risk, and cybersecurity preparedness.

Singapore’s impressive ranking is largely attributed to its ongoing advancements in managing climate-related challenges. The report applauds the nation’s proactive approach to sustainability, with initiatives like sustainable urban planning, water conservation projects, and a strong push for clean energy. These efforts have significantly reduced the country’s exposure to climate threats despite its inherent vulnerability to such risks.

Another area where Singapore excels is cybersecurity. The city-state ranks among the top 10 globally for cyber risk quality—a new metric in this year’s index that combines proprietary data from client site visits and the United Nations’ Global Cybersecurity Index. This strong showing reflects Singapore’s continued commitment to safeguarding its digital infrastructure and reinforcing its cyber resilience.

Can future leaders be the safeguard against growing threats?

The upcoming General Election will play a crucial role in determining whether the city-state can maintain and enhance this resilience. With evolving challenges such as rising global tensions, technological disruptions, and environmental risks, the election presents an opportunity for voters to choose leadership committed to further strengthening Singapore’s adaptive strategies.

Whether the future political leadership can bolster Singapore’s standing in the face of these threats will depend on its ability to enact forward-thinking policies and invest in critical infrastructure, technology, and international partnerships to defend the nation’s future security and stability.