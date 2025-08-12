Singapore tops Asia for work-life balance in 2025 — but are locals really feeling it?

SINGAPORE: In a surprising turn of events that might make some overworked employees raise their eyebrows, Singapore has just been named the best country in Asia for work-life balance in 2025. This honour comes from the Global Life-Work Balance Index published by Remote.com and featured in a recent story from Timeout. This is a report that assesses more than just the typical 9-to-5 routine.

So, has the Little Red Dot really found the secret to a balanced life, or is the situation more complex?

More than just office hours

While many of us link work-life balance to how long we’re stuck at our desks, the index digs deeper. Deeper consideration goes to statutory annual leave, sick days that are paid, maternity leave, and minimum wage guidelines, depicting a clearer picture of how a nation props up its workers.

At first glance, Singapore’s labour policies might not seem great, starting with only seven days of statutory annual leave in the first year of employment. However, this number increases with tenure, eventually reaching 14 days after eight years. Many companies also offer better leave packages, typically ranging from 14 to 21 days. Medical leave covers 14 days of outpatient sick leave and up to two months of hospitalisation leave each year.

Still, Singapore only ranked 25th out of 60 countries worldwide. This implies that while Singapore excels in Asia, the Lion City is still trying to catch up with many Western nations.

Asia rankings

After Singapore, Malaysia and Japan follow in the top three for Asia, ranking 27th and 29th globally, respectively. Japan’s position might be surprising given its reputation for long work hours and unpaid overtime, but changes may be on the horizon.

The rest of Asia’s top 10 includes:

Taiwan South Korea Indonesia Vietnam Thailand India Hong Kong

Are Singaporeans actually feeling the balance?

Here’s the surprising part: Despite the positive policies, two in five Singaporeans still say they wake up tired every day. This figure puts emphasis on the gap between official prerogatives and genuine experiences. This isn’t just about the days one is off from work, but about whether a Singaporean feels empowered to actually take them.

Singapore’s hustle culture, propelled by high-performance opportunities and a fast-paced existence, may keep employees from completely appreciating the benefits they’re supposed to enjoy. The pressure to stay “on,” even after hours, might be deflating true balance.

A global perspective

While Singapore leads in the region, it’s still not among the global top tier. New Zealand, Ireland, and Belgium occupy the top three spots internationally, closely trailed by Germany, Norway, and Denmark — nations documented for their robust social welfare systems and solid advanced work cultures.

Here’s a look at the top 10 worldwide for work-life balance in 2025:

New Zealand Ireland Belgium Germany Norway Denmark Canada Australia Spain Finland

Singapore has ample room to advance, particularly in building a culture where balance is not just a hypothetical idea but a truth that is practised.

The bottom line

Although Singapore’s 1st place status in Asia is a cause for celebration, it doesn’t mean the work is done. Authentic work-life balance entails a lot more than just compliance with requirements — it’s about altering attitudes and mentalities, encouraging ‘guilt-free’ relaxation, and guaranteeing that strategies and guidelines lead to tangible well-being.

So yes, Singapore is leading in the region — but do Singaporeans sincerely feel it? That’s a question only average Singaporeans can answer.