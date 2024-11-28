SINGAPORE: Singapore has emerged as the most business-friendly city in ASEAN and securing sixth place globally in the National City Index released by Brand Finance, a leading international brand valuation consultancy.

The survey, which evaluated 100 cities worldwide, gathered insights from 15,000 respondents across 20 countries. It assessed cities based on three key performance indicators, seven pillars—including business and investment, culture and heritage—and 45 specific attributes.

Singapore’s performance in the “business and investment” category was particularly remarkable, earning it third place globally. The city-state clinched the top spot in “ease of doing business” and “suitability for entrepreneurship and innovation,” showcasing an environment highly conducive to business development. These factors reinforce Singapore’s appeal as a destination for startups, multinational corporations, and investors alike.

Safety was another area where Singapore shone, ranking fifth globally for its low crime rate and minimal terrorism risk. This strong safety profile further enhances its desirability as a business and residential destination.

The report also highlighted Singapore’s economic resilience, ranking it sixth in the “strong and stable economy” attribute. This ranking highlights Singapore’s ability to navigate and adapt to global challenges while maintaining robust economic fundamentals.

On the global stage, London retained its top spot in the National City Index, followed by New York in second place and Paris in third. Tokyo moved up to fourth, while Dubai ranked fifth, just ahead of Singapore.