Business Featured News

Singapore: Top business travel destination in Asia Pacific

ByAnna Maria Romero

July 11, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Little Red Dot yet again tops a global list, having taken the number one spot for business travellers in the Asia Pacific, according to a report from Utrecht-based BCD Travel’s Cities & Trends 2023 Asia Pacific Report.

Hong Kong and Bangkok are ranked second and third, respectively, while Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur are fourth and fifth on the list.

Flight and rail data from 2023 shows that around the world, Frankfurt, London and Amsterdam, respectively, are the most visited cities by business travellers.

But in the region, Singapore reigns supreme.

“Singapore is clearly leading the way in APAC, reclaiming its status as a major meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions destination post-pandemic with robust government support.

It has maintained its position as the primary financial hub in the region ahead of Hong Kong and now ranks as Asia’s top financial center and the third globally,” noted BCD in a recent report.

Due to a strong post-Covid pandemic travel rebound, Changi Airport recovered to around 86 per cent of passenger volume, in large part due to Northeast and Southeast Asia traffic.

See also  7 in 10 Singapore workers consider business travel as essential for career advancement, but there are 5 reasons they're avoiding it

The company added that the city-state is an accessible and convenient venue for business.

Read related: SIA Group achieves record high profits amid surge in air travel demand

Rounding out the top ten in the region are Shanghai (6th), Seoul (7th), Taipei (8th), Jakarta (9th), and Manila (10th).

As for the rest of the world, they are San Francisco (4th), Munich (5th), New York City (6th), Paris (7th), Los Angeles (8th), Stuttgart (9th), and Chicago (10th).

The GBTA’s 2023 Business Travel Index shows that the Asia-Pacific region will play an important part in international business travel. Greg O’Neil, president of Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Global Network at BCD, said it will account for 42 per cent of the total.

“BCD leverages its advanced technology and industry expertise to help travelers and companies navigate the complexities of business travel in APAC, one of the most diverse regions.

We support our corporate clients by keeping them informed of developments, advising on supplier negotiations, managing risks, and providing travelers with tools they enjoy using, ensuring they can travel confidently and effectively,” he added.

See also  Singapore leads APAC in AI adoption in the workplace

Moreover, within the APAC region, Singapore was the most visited, beating China, Japan, Thailand, and Hong Kong, which make up the top five. Around the globe, the US takes first place, followed by Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and France respectively. /TISG

Read also: ‘Funflation’: Why Americans splurge on travel and entertainment despite mounting debt

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Long-term visit pass holders in Singapore to be permitted to work as food stall assistants in hawker centres from Jan 1, 2025

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker asks, “Is getting a first-class honours degree overrated in Singapore since many good managers and high performers don’t have it?”

October 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Home News

Singapore’s OCBC Group CEO Helen Wong ranked as 2nd most powerful woman in Asia for 2024

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News Home News

Long-term visit pass holders in Singapore to be permitted to work as food stall assistants in hawker centres from Jan 1, 2025

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker asks, “Is getting a first-class honours degree overrated in Singapore since many good managers and high performers don’t have it?”

October 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Home News

Singapore’s OCBC Group CEO Helen Wong ranked as 2nd most powerful woman in Asia for 2024

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

From pedestrians to cyclists blocking roads: Why are people on Singapore roads becoming “more and more entitled and selfish these days?”

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.