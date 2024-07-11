SINGAPORE: The Little Red Dot yet again tops a global list, having taken the number one spot for business travellers in the Asia Pacific, according to a report from Utrecht-based BCD Travel’s Cities & Trends 2023 Asia Pacific Report.

Hong Kong and Bangkok are ranked second and third, respectively, while Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur are fourth and fifth on the list.

Flight and rail data from 2023 shows that around the world, Frankfurt, London and Amsterdam, respectively, are the most visited cities by business travellers.

But in the region, Singapore reigns supreme.

“Singapore is clearly leading the way in APAC, reclaiming its status as a major meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions destination post-pandemic with robust government support.

It has maintained its position as the primary financial hub in the region ahead of Hong Kong and now ranks as Asia’s top financial center and the third globally,” noted BCD in a recent report.

Due to a strong post-Covid pandemic travel rebound, Changi Airport recovered to around 86 per cent of passenger volume, in large part due to Northeast and Southeast Asia traffic.

The company added that the city-state is an accessible and convenient venue for business.

Read related: SIA Group achieves record high profits amid surge in air travel demand

Rounding out the top ten in the region are Shanghai (6th), Seoul (7th), Taipei (8th), Jakarta (9th), and Manila (10th).

As for the rest of the world, they are San Francisco (4th), Munich (5th), New York City (6th), Paris (7th), Los Angeles (8th), Stuttgart (9th), and Chicago (10th).

The GBTA’s 2023 Business Travel Index shows that the Asia-Pacific region will play an important part in international business travel. Greg O’Neil, president of Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Global Network at BCD, said it will account for 42 per cent of the total.

“BCD leverages its advanced technology and industry expertise to help travelers and companies navigate the complexities of business travel in APAC, one of the most diverse regions.

We support our corporate clients by keeping them informed of developments, advising on supplier negotiations, managing risks, and providing travelers with tools they enjoy using, ensuring they can travel confidently and effectively,” he added.

Moreover, within the APAC region, Singapore was the most visited, beating China, Japan, Thailand, and Hong Kong, which make up the top five. Around the globe, the US takes first place, followed by Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and France respectively. /TISG

Read also: ‘Funflation’: Why Americans splurge on travel and entertainment despite mounting debt