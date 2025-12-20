Singapore to impose mandatory caning as scam losses continue to surge

SINGAPORE: Singapore is sending a blunt message to scammers: the consequences are about to get much harsher.

From Dec 30, people convicted of serious scam offences could face mandatory caning of up to 24 strokes, part of a new set of laws aimed at stopping the flood of fraud that has left thousands of victims out of pocket. The changes, approved by Parliament last month, add to existing punishments such as jail time and hefty fines.

For the government, the move reflects growing frustration — and concern — over how deeply scams have affected everyday life. The Ministry of Home Affairs said the tougher penalties are meant to keep the law “effective, fair, and responsive,” as criminals grow more sophisticated and scams continue to spread.

The new rules target not just the masterminds, but the wider networks behind scams. Recruiters and members of organised scam rings could face between six and 24 strokes of the cane. People who knowingly lend their bank accounts or personal details to help scammers move money may also face caning, at the court’s discretion. Judges will have similar leeway in other serious fraud cases.

“Fighting scams is a top national priority,” the ministry said, pointing to the scale of the problem and the heavy financial toll on victims.

That toll is staggering. Senior Minister of State Sim Ann told Parliament that scams made up about 60% of all reported crime in Singapore from 2020 through the first half of 2025. In just five and a half years, around 190,000 cases led to losses of nearly S$3.7 billion.

Behind that data are ordinary people — pensioners and senior citizens deceived by false investment ventures, job seekers attracted to deceptive job offers, and online consumers who never obtained what they paid for. According to the Government Technology Agency, phishing scams are the most common, followed by fake job listings, e-commerce scams, “get-rich-quick” investments, and impersonation fraud.

Judicial caning is not new in Singapore. The practice dates back to the colonial era and is also used in Malaysia and Brunei.

As scams increasingly dominate the crime landscape, authorities hope the tougher stance will act as a strong deterrent — and offer some reassurance to the many victims who have seen their savings and trust taken away.