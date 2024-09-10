Home News

Singapore to build Changi’s Terminal 5 in 2025, solidifying Singapore as global hub

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

September 10, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore will start building a new mega airport at Changi next year. The Terminal 5 airport will allow another 50 million passengers a year once fully operational in the mid-2030s.

It will also solidify Singapore’s position as an aviation hub and serve more than 200 destinations, up from its current 150.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said, “We will break ground for the construction of T5 in the first half of next year.” He was speaking at a dinner on Sept 6 celebrating the 40th anniversary of the country’s civil aviation authority.

Wong added that the airport had recovered to almost where it was pre-pandemic in the first half of the year. It is also the busiest airport in Southeast Asia, handling some 60 million passengers.

Singapore is not the only country that has increased its airport capacity, as other regional cities have also started to do so. Vietnam is making a new airport near Ho Chi Minh City to serve more than 100 million passengers.

Hong Kong is spending over $18 billion to expand its international hub.

Speaking about other airports, Wong said, “Some have announced plans for mega airports that can handle more than 100 million passengers a year. So they are narrowing the gap with Singapore.”

Changi’s Terminal 5 airport was actually announced more than 10 years ago, but it was stalled for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Changi airport is by far one of the most popular airports in the world. This is mainly due to its multiple attractions, which include the Jewel shopping mall and the seven-storey high rain vortex, which makes it the world’s tallest indoor waterfall.

Other amazing attractions include a Disney-themed light and music show. Aside from a variety of dining and shopping options, the airport also features a hedge maze and a 12m-high slide.

The transit area has a spa, a cinema that plays free movies, a swimming pool, massage chairs, and a butterfly garden.

Featured image by Depositphotos

