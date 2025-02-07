SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose at the open on Friday (Feb 7), following gains in global markets. The Straits Times Index (STI) edged 0.1% higher, or 5.47 points to 3,835.89 at 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 64 stocks rose while 29 fell, with 29.7 million securities valued at S$64.3 million traded.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust led in trading volume, rising 1% or S$0.02 to S$1.99, with 2.5 million shares traded. Other active stocks were Singtel, which remained unchanged at S$3.23, and fruit juice maker Zhongxin Fruit, which gained 2% or S$0.001 to S$0.05.

Bank stocks showed mixed performance. DBS rose 0.3% or S$0.15 to S$44.47, while OCBC dropped 0.2% or S$0.03 to S$17.24. UOB also dipped 0.3% or S$0.11 to S$37.07.

Overseas markets saw mostly positive results. Wall Street closed higher on Thursday, except for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which dipped 0.3% to 44,747.63. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 6,083.57, and the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.5% to 19,791.99.

European stocks closed at record highs, led by mining companies after strong earnings reports. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index advanced 1.2% to 544.84 points. /TISG

