SG Economy

Singapore stocks opened higher on Friday — STI rose 0.1%

ByMary Alavanza

February 7, 2025
SGX centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose at the open on Friday (Feb 7), following gains in global markets. The Straits Times Index (STI) edged 0.1% higher, or 5.47 points to 3,835.89 at 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 64 stocks rose while 29 fell, with 29.7 million securities valued at S$64.3 million traded.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust led in trading volume, rising 1% or S$0.02 to S$1.99, with 2.5 million shares traded. Other active stocks were Singtel, which remained unchanged at S$3.23, and fruit juice maker Zhongxin Fruit, which gained 2% or S$0.001 to S$0.05.

Bank stocks showed mixed performance. DBS rose 0.3% or S$0.15 to S$44.47, while OCBC dropped 0.2% or S$0.03 to S$17.24. UOB also dipped 0.3% or S$0.11 to S$37.07.

Overseas markets saw mostly positive results. Wall Street closed higher on Thursday, except for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which dipped 0.3% to 44,747.63. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 6,083.57, and the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.5% to 19,791.99.

See also  Singapore stocks open higher on Wednesday — STI up 0.2%

European stocks closed at record highs, led by mining companies after strong earnings reports. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index advanced 1.2% to 544.84 points. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Thursday—STI increased by 0.4%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Thursday—STI increased by 0.4%

February 6, 2025 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks open higher on Wednesday — STI up 0.2%

February 5, 2025 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

‘Hope it doesn’t end up like Changi Business Park and become a ghost city’ — Singaporean says after the first wave of tenants to move into PDD

February 4, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

You missed

Malaysia

Increased e-gates at Johor-Singapore to streamline immigration clearance

February 7, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
In the Hood

Malaysia’s healthcare on the brink: Overcrowded hospitals, overworked doctors, and patients left in limbo

February 7, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Lifestyle

Japan takes silver for global wellness, dominates Asia with perfect fusion of tradition and trend

February 7, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Technology

South Korea strikes back, blocks Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek amid data privacy concerns

February 7, 2025 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.