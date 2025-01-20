SG Economy

Singapore shares traded lower on Monday—STI fell 0.3%

ByMary Alavanza

January 20, 2025
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore shares traded lower on Monday, Jan 20, while international markets closed higher ahead of Trump’s inauguration. The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.3% or 10.81 points to 3,799.97 at 9:02 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 67 stocks rose while 48 fell, with 25.4 million securities valued at S$58.5 million traded.

OKH Global led in trading volume, holding steady at S$0.026 with 2.2 million shares traded. Seatrium, another actively traded counter, declined 1.8% or S$0.04 to S$2.23, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust gained 0.5% or S$0.01 to S$1.97.

Singapore’s local banks saw early losses. UOB dropped 0.6% or S$0.23 to S$36.80. DBS declined 0.5% or S$0.20 to S$43.65, and OCBC fell 0.4% or S$0.07 to S$17.05.

Meanwhile, Wall Street stocks closed higher on Friday, driven by growing expectations of more aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and anticipation of policy shifts under the incoming Trump administration ahead of his inauguration.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% to 43,487.83, while the S&P 500 climbed 1% to 5,996.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.5% to 19,630.2.

European shares ended higher on Friday, boosted by a broad rally due to lower government bond yields and positive economic data from China. The Stoxx 600 achieved its longest winning streak since August 2024, gaining 0.7% to close at 523.62, marking its fourth straight week of gains. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos

