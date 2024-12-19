SINGAPORE: Singapore solidified its position as the leader in Southeast Asia’s (SEA) tech funding landscape in 2024, securing a remarkable $2.6 billion (US$1.9 billion), according to Tracxn’s Geo Annual Report: SEA Tech 2024.

This figure represents 67% of the region’s total funding, reaffirming the country’s status as a regional hub for technological innovation and investment.

While late-stage funding across the region experienced steep declines, Singapore’s robust performance in early-stage and seed funding demonstrated its continued appeal to investors.

The report highlighted that government initiatives, such as the allocation of $440 million (US$328.5 million) to the Startup SG Equity scheme, played a critical role in fostering innovation and supporting the startup ecosystem through strategic investment.

The broader SEA region, however, faced significant challenges. Startups across Southeast Asia raised a combined $2.84 billion through 420 deals in 2024, a 59% drop compared to the previous year.

Despite this downturn, Singapore maintained its dominance over key markets, with startups in Jakarta and Bangkok raising $276 million and $261 million, respectively.

Amid the regional slump, certain sectors such as FinTech, CleanTech, and Blockchain continued to attract investor interest. These industries benefited from supportive regulatory frameworks and government-backed programs, further cementing their growth potential.

Singapore’s focus on innovation was highlighted by a 50% increase in AI-related patents over the past five years, reflecting its growing influence on the global tech stage.

As the region’s funding landscape seeks to recover, Singapore is expected to maintain its leadership, driven by strategic policies, a well-established innovation ecosystem, and resilience in attracting early-stage investments.