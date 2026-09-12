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Singapore secondary students remain among world’s best in reading, maths and science

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Singaporean secondary school students have been exceptionally recognised once again as they achieve the highest rankings in the world. In the latest results of the 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), the country’s 15-year-old students ranked first globally in reading ability and second in mathematics and science.

The students ranked among the top three globally in all three core competencies. Moreover, the Singaporean students also achieved outstanding results on computational problem solving for the very first time, according to Yan.sg.

The results simply showed that Singaporean students had maintained strong performance in understanding, analysing, and applying their knowledge in these core subjects. At the same time, the computational problem-solving ability recognises the students’ thinking and their ability to use digital tools to solve practical problems. Singaporean students scored 563 points in this section, higher than other countries’ average of 500 points. 

These results affirm that Singapore is at the forefront of global education, and that its students can excel not just in traditional subjects, but also in problem-solving skills in the real world that may help them in their future. As the country builds on this success, every student is becoming equipped with the capacity to keep pace with global standards as they thrive in the continuously changing world.

What is PISA? 

This program is initiated by the OECD and is conducted every three years. PISA is recognised as one of the most influential education assessments globally, covering 91 countries and regions, with over 760,000 15-year-old students participating.

This test does not test students’ memorisation skills, but rather the ability to apply knowledge to solve real-world problems. 

Other related news 

In other news, many Singaporean students are now growing up, and it really comes with a lot of changes, especially in someone’s daily life routine. 

With this, one person curiously asked about the changes people experienced and/or noticed when they turned older and matured, and this question sparked a very interesting discussion about people’s thoughts, opinions, and shared experiences.

Read more about the news story here

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