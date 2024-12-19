SINGAPORE: Researchers at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore have unveiled a groundbreaking 3D concrete printing method that captures and stores carbon dioxide (CO2), presenting an innovative solution to reduce the construction industry’s environmental footprint.

The method, detailed in the journal Carbon Capture Science & Technology, aims to address the significant carbon emissions associated with cement production, contributing approximately 8% of global CO2 emissions—or 1.6 billion metric tonnes annually.

The process developed by NTU involves injecting steam and CO2—captured as by-products from industrial processes—directly into the concrete mix during 3D printing.

This allows the CO2 to chemically react with the concrete components, converting it into a solid form sequestered within the material. Simultaneously, steam enhances the absorption of CO2, further strengthening the printed structure.

Laboratory tests have shown that this technique improves the concrete’s mechanical properties, with structures demonstrating up to 36.8% greater compression strength and up to 45.3% improved bending strength compared to conventional 3D-printed concrete.

Additionally, the new method absorbs and traps 38% more CO2 than existing 3D printing approaches.

The innovation offers a carbon-reducing alternative to traditional cement-intensive construction practices. The new process also enhances printability, making the concrete easier to shape and build while reducing material usage, construction time, and labour requirements.

The team has filed a US patent application for their invention and plans to refine the process further, exploring using waste gases as an alternative to pure CO2 to enhance efficiency.