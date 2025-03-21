SINGAPORE – In response to the escalating risks of heatwaves, Singapore has unveiled a national plan to offer public cooling spaces to help residents seek relief from extreme heat. These spaces, some air-conditioned, will be available across the island, providing an essential respite during periods of high heat stress.

Expanding access to cooling spaces

According to a recent Straits Times report, as part of the new initiative, most community centres across Singapore will be converted into cooling spaces during hot weather, giving the public an accessible option to escape the sweltering heat. In addition, Residents’ Networks, especially those near one- and two-room HDB blocks, will be equipped to open up cooling spaces for residents. Some indoor sports halls with air-conditioning will also provide much-needed relief.

These measures are part of a broader set of strategies to combat the rising temperatures, developed by the Mercury Taskforce—a coalition of over 30 government agencies, including the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social and Family Development. The task force, formed in 2023, coordinates national efforts to mitigate the impact of heatwaves on vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, children, and construction workers.

A national response to heatwaves

Singapore’s heat response plan is built on a coordinated approach that outlines specific actions for various sectors when a heatwave is forecast. Defined as a period when the highest daily temperature over three consecutive days exceeds 35°C, with an average daily temperature of at least 29°C, a heatwave triggers the activation of heat stress measures.

The plan also calls for the reduction of outdoor physical activities between 11 am and 4 pm—the peak heat period. Pre-schools, schools, and workplaces will implement dress-down policies and modify outdoor activities to minimize exposure to the sun. For vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, further precautions will be necessary, such as limiting outdoor play and ensuring access to cooling spaces.

Understanding heat stress and its impact

Singapore’s unique system for measuring heat stress, the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT), takes into account factors such as air temperature, humidity, wind speed, and solar radiation. A WBGT level of 33°C or higher signals that outdoor activities should be minimised to prevent heat-related illnesses. Between 2010 and 2020, an average of 71 to 124 people were hospitalised each year for heat-related conditions.

The new cooling stations will be complemented by the expansion of WBGT monitoring across the island. By mid-2025, the government will introduce additional WBGT stations in locations such as Jurong Island and Punggol Waterway. These stations will provide more granular data on heat conditions, helping authorities issue timely warnings and alerts during extreme heat events.

Long-term strategies to mitigate heat risks

With the effects of climate change becoming more apparent, Singapore’s plan emphasises long-term resilience against heat waves. The country experienced 21 days of high heat stress in 2024, marking its hottest year on record. The Mercury Taskforce has already indicated that the conditions in 2025 are unlikely to bring about a heatwave, with current La Nina conditions bringing cooler and wetter weather.

However, the country remains vigilant, recognising that even without a formal heatwave, periods of high heat stress can have serious health implications. Experts highlight the importance of identifying and protecting vulnerable populations, including individuals with disabilities, who may face unique challenges during extreme heat events. Additionally, Professor Nick Watts from the NUS Centre for Sustainable Medicine underscores the importance of preparing for the “patient that we never get to treat”—those who may be unable to seek help during a heatwave.

The new measures reflect Singapore’s commitment to safeguarding its residents from the increasing dangers posed by extreme heat. With a combination of cooling spaces, expanded monitoring, and sector-specific guidelines, the country is taking significant steps to adapt to rising temperatures in a rapidly changing climate.